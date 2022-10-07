Read full article on original website
Huntington Fire Prevention Parade returns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade came back in a big time way on Monday night. Tony was on hand for all the fun and shares the sights and sounds of one of Huntington’s cherished events. So sit back and enjoy the bands, the floats and the school kids as Tony showcases what’s good about life in the heart of Appalachia.
ChiliFest returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 38th annual ChiliFest is back in Huntington on Saturday, Oct. 15. Ron Smith, Rocco Muriale and Tim Forth stopped by First Look at Four to cook up some chili ahead of the big day.
Therapy dogs available to Marshall University students as part of PAWS program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Marshall University can get mental health help from some furry friends. Some members of the PAWS program stopped by First Look at Four to explain how it works.
‘Monster Maul’ returns to Huntington Mall
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Mall is hosting fun fall activities all month long with the return of “Monster Maul.” The events kick off with the Freeman Sports Fall Sports Card Show in the Huntington Mall’s Center Court from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. The event is open during mall hours. On Oct. […]
High Q Educational Gameshow coming to the CW
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The return of High Q will air 1 p.m. on Saturdays on the CW beginning October 15.
Annual ChiliFest benefits Ronald McDonald House of Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Head out to ChiliFest this weekend and get some good food for a great cause. Ron Smith and Julie Childers stopped by First Look at Four to explain ChiliFest’s relationship with the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
YMCA starts free market for children and families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It seems like prices for everything from gas to groceries and electric bills are rising, but the YMCA tries to lighten the financial load by serving hundreds of children hot meals and snacks each day. When Lacie Stover, director of Youth Development at the YMCA of...
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
How long until we change the clocks? Key sunrise and sunset dates in Charleston, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Talking to kids about fire safety with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we enter fire fall fire season, it’s a great time to make sure your kids are prepared in the event of a house fire,. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for having those conversations.
Flames tear through trailer
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Oct 11
City Council creates governing board to oversee broadband project. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Governor Justice proposes vehicle tax refund. Updated: 10 hours ago. Governor Justice proposes vehicle tax refund.
Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
Susan shares her sweet potato chili recipe
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ingredients:. (2) 15-ounce cans of black beans, drained and rinsed. 1.) In a large pot over medium heat, add the olive oil. Saute the diced onion for 3-4 minutes, until translucent, then add in the sweet potato and cook about 2 minutes more. 2.) Next add...
Fire shuts down street on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business. Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St. The owner of the company said he had just left the building at […]
Thousands of dollars lost to scammers in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said he has had an uptick in unsettling calls to his office this month. “I got three phone calls in about two days about people who had received either emails or phone calls or something and all three of these people lost a substantial amount of money,” he said.
Logan pastor forgives vandals who spray painted church
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Church of the Nazarene on Dingess Street in Logan is all cleaned up after vandals spray-painted vulgar images and language on the property and at least five other properties across the city late in the week. One other church, two baseball fields, a football...
