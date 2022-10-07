ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Huntington Fire Prevention Parade returns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade came back in a big time way on Monday night. Tony was on hand for all the fun and shares the sights and sounds of one of Huntington’s cherished events. So sit back and enjoy the bands, the floats and the school kids as Tony showcases what’s good about life in the heart of Appalachia.
WSAZ

ChiliFest returns to Huntington this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 38th annual ChiliFest is back in Huntington on Saturday, Oct. 15. Ron Smith, Rocco Muriale and Tim Forth stopped by First Look at Four to cook up some chili ahead of the big day.
WOWK 13 News

‘Monster Maul’ returns to Huntington Mall

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Mall is hosting fun fall activities all month long with the return of “Monster Maul.” The events kick off with the Freeman Sports Fall Sports Card Show in the Huntington Mall’s Center Court from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. The event is open during mall hours. On Oct. […]
Entertainment
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
WSAZ

YMCA starts free market for children and families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It seems like prices for everything from gas to groceries and electric bills are rising, but the YMCA tries to lighten the financial load by serving hundreds of children hot meals and snacks each day. When Lacie Stover, director of Youth Development at the YMCA of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Murder trial underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Flames tear through trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Oct 11

City Council creates governing board to oversee broadband project. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Governor Justice proposes vehicle tax refund. Updated: 10 hours ago. Governor Justice proposes vehicle tax refund.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side

UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Susan shares her sweet potato chili recipe

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ingredients:. (2) 15-ounce cans of black beans, drained and rinsed. 1.) In a large pot over medium heat, add the olive oil. Saute the diced onion for 3-4 minutes, until translucent, then add in the sweet potato and cook about 2 minutes more. 2.) Next add...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire shuts down street on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business. Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St. The owner of the company said he had just left the building at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Thousands of dollars lost to scammers in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said he has had an uptick in unsettling calls to his office this month. “I got three phone calls in about two days about people who had received either emails or phone calls or something and all three of these people lost a substantial amount of money,” he said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Logan pastor forgives vandals who spray painted church

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Church of the Nazarene on Dingess Street in Logan is all cleaned up after vandals spray-painted vulgar images and language on the property and at least five other properties across the city late in the week. One other church, two baseball fields, a football...
LOGAN, WV

