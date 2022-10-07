Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the student, who attends Fivay High School, wrote a threatening message on a bathroom wall and indicated a potential shooting at some point in October.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said it thoroughly investigated the incident and spoke with the student who claimed they made the threat as a joke.

The student was arrested for written threats to kill. Deputies said there is no threat to the school.

“We again encourage parents and guardians to speak with students on the dangers of making false threats,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post. “Threats have consequences, even if they’re made as a joke.”

