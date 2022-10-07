ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Fire rips through Norwalk strip mall

NORWALK, Calif. - Crews are working to knock down a two-alarm fire that erupted at a strip mall in Norwalk overnight. Los Angeles County firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Pioneer Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, the building that houses several businesses was raging with flames, and a second alarm was immediately declared to call in additional resources.
NORWALK, CA
foxla.com

LA City Council proposes measure to expand council

LOS ANGELES - Five Los Angeles City Council members signed on to a motion Tuesday calling for a ballot measure that would increase the number of council districts in Los Angeles to come before voters in 2024. The motion, introduced by Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell, comes as the council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Racist remarks on leaked audio spark scandal in LA City Council

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera have resigned from their positions after leaked audio showed they using racially charged remarks. Martinez has not given up her position on the council, just her position as council president.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man dies after shootout with LAPD officers in Wilmington

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed when exchanging gunfire with Los Angeles police officers in the Wilmington area early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said Harbor Division officers were following the suspect who was driving a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA City Council scandal: Nury Martinez announces leave of absence

LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez announced Tuesday she is taking a "leave of absence" amid growing backlash over racist comments she made about Councilman Mike Bonin's Black son that were revealed in a leaked recording from last fall. This comes a day after Martinez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California AG Bonta investigating LA City Council scandal

LOS ANGELES - Protests erupted as Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday for the first time since Nury Martinez resigned as its president. Large crowds gathered outside and inside City Hall as the meeting was set to begin. The crowd continued to prevent the meeting from starting, with some shouting, "Shut it down."
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Search for homicide suspect in Watts prompts school lockdown

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were serving a warrant in the area of Success Avenue and E. 96th Street when the suspect got away. Nearby 96th Street Elementary School is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for deadly 7-Eleven robbery spree to stand trial

LOS ANGELES - A 44-year-old man accused of being along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland was ordered to stand trial Monday for four heists. Jason Lamont Payne is charged with...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Lancaster man wanted for murder in Santa Barbara County

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Santa Barbara County are searching for a Lancaster man they believe is responsible for a murder in the Santa Ynez area early Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez around 4 a.m. Saturday. Santa Ynez...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach State student wins Long Beach Marathon

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday's 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men's race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at 2:35:37.22 and John...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

