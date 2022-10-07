Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
LA Council President Steps Down After Comparing Black Kid to “Little Monkey.”Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
Fire rips through Norwalk strip mall
NORWALK, Calif. - Crews are working to knock down a two-alarm fire that erupted at a strip mall in Norwalk overnight. Los Angeles County firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Pioneer Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, the building that houses several businesses was raging with flames, and a second alarm was immediately declared to call in additional resources.
foxla.com
Officials react to LA City Council racist comments: 'A dark day for our City of Angels'
LOS ANGELES - Nury Martinez on Monday announced she is stepping down as Los Angeles City Council President effective immediately after leaked audio revealed her and other council members making racist comments, including those about fellow colleague Mike Bonin's young son. The remarks were made during a talk with council...
foxla.com
Outside LA City Hall as protesters demand Nury Martinez to resign
FOX 11's Mario Ramirez was outside City Hall before protesters disrupted a City Council meeting. Days prior, an audio recording was leaked of former council president Nury Martinez making racist comments.
foxla.com
LA City Council proposes measure to expand council
LOS ANGELES - Five Los Angeles City Council members signed on to a motion Tuesday calling for a ballot measure that would increase the number of council districts in Los Angeles to come before voters in 2024. The motion, introduced by Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell, comes as the council...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Racist remarks on leaked audio spark scandal in LA City Council
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera have resigned from their positions after leaked audio showed they using racially charged remarks. Martinez has not given up her position on the council, just her position as council president.
foxla.com
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
foxla.com
Minority groups react to LA City Council controversy
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has stepped down after leaked audio showed her using racially charged language to describe councilman Mike Bonin's Black son. Experts chime in on the leaked audio and the fallout.
foxla.com
Man dies after shootout with LAPD officers in Wilmington
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed when exchanging gunfire with Los Angeles police officers in the Wilmington area early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said Harbor Division officers were following the suspect who was driving a...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxla.com
LA City Council scandal: Nury Martinez announces leave of absence
LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez announced Tuesday she is taking a "leave of absence" amid growing backlash over racist comments she made about Councilman Mike Bonin's Black son that were revealed in a leaked recording from last fall. This comes a day after Martinez...
foxla.com
California AG Bonta investigating LA City Council scandal
LOS ANGELES - Protests erupted as Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday for the first time since Nury Martinez resigned as its president. Large crowds gathered outside and inside City Hall as the meeting was set to begin. The crowd continued to prevent the meeting from starting, with some shouting, "Shut it down."
foxla.com
Family remembers store clerk killed in Highland Park; Police still searching for suspects
LOS ANGELES - At a candlelight vigil in Highland Park Monday night, 68-year-old Steven Reyes was honored and remembered by his family, friends, and community. His niece, Megan Alcedo said, "He was a loving and caring uncle and made us laugh." Others remembered Reyes as a man who always offered...
foxla.com
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 4th straight day after record highs
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the fourth consecutive day after rising to a record, decreasing 2 cents to $6.41. The average price has dropped 8.4 cents over the past four days, including 2.8 cents Saturday, according to figures...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Bonin calls on LA City Council to remove Martinez as president over racist comments on his son
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin is calling on the body to remove Nury Martinez as council president after leaked audio revealed Martinez using racist language in an attack on Bonin's two-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. The remarks were made during a talk...
foxla.com
Search for homicide suspect in Watts prompts school lockdown
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were serving a warrant in the area of Success Avenue and E. 96th Street when the suspect got away. Nearby 96th Street Elementary School is...
foxla.com
Man arrested for deadly 7-Eleven robbery spree to stand trial
LOS ANGELES - A 44-year-old man accused of being along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland was ordered to stand trial Monday for four heists. Jason Lamont Payne is charged with...
foxla.com
Lancaster man wanted for murder in Santa Barbara County
SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Santa Barbara County are searching for a Lancaster man they believe is responsible for a murder in the Santa Ynez area early Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez around 4 a.m. Saturday. Santa Ynez...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Nury Martinez's racist remarks highlight how far LA race relations have to go
LOS ANGELES - Prominent Black and Latino community members are speaking out about the racist remarks former Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez was heard making in a leaked audio recording. "I was deeply offended," said USC law professor Jody Armour on the tapes. And, to Loyola Marymount University...
foxla.com
Long Beach State student wins Long Beach Marathon
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday's 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men's race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at 2:35:37.22 and John...
foxla.com
Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
foxla.com
Nury Martinez resigns as LA City Council president following backlash over racist comments
LOS ANGELES - Nury Martinez on Monday announced her resignation as Los Angeles City Council president amid backlash over racist comments made about Councilman Mike Bonin's Black son that were revealed in a leaked recording from last fall. She has resigned from her position as council president but maintains her...
Comments / 0