Fort Worth, TX

Officials investigate cause of three-alarm warehouse fire near downtown Fort Worth

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9uWu_0iQ6c31w00

The Fort Worth Fire Department is investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire that burned through a warehouse in the 2300 block of Cullen Street starting late Thursday night, fire officials said.

Crews were still on the scene as of 3 p.m. Friday to make sure the fire remained under control and protect surrounding buildings.

A spokesperson for the fire department said environmental crews from the Fort Worth Code Compliance Department are on site and monitoring air and runoff quality.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital for evaluation, according to information posted on the Fort Worth Fire Department Facebook page and Twitter account. He was still under observation as of 3 p.m., according to officials.

It’s not clear if any other buildings in the area were affected.

Officials said alcohol-based hand sanitizer stored in the warehouse may have contributed to the blaze, but they are still investigating the cause.

Firefighters arrived on the scene after receiving multiple calls around 10:30 p.m. Thursday about a fire that started outside and spread into the commercial warehouse, officials said. When crews arrived they could see flames on the inside and outside of the structure.

About 20 firetrucks and 85 firefighters responded to the blaze, just northwest of downtown.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

