Two WSDOT trucks hit on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Two Washington State Department of Transportation trucks were struck by separate vehicles on Friday morning.

A truck was sweeping Interstate 5 near 56th Street when a car slammed into it.

A second WSDOT truck responding to the crash was then struck by another vehicle.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating.

No WSDOT crew members were hurt.

“Everyone working on the highway are spouses, parents, children, siblings and friends — and they all deserve to go home safe at the end of their shift. They are out there improving or repairing roadways to help keep all travelers safe — and they need everyone’s help,” WSDOT Tacoma said in a tweet.

