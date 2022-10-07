ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

Findlay eateries to benefit United Way with World of Downtown Restaurants Tour

United Way of Hancock County will open customers to a taste of downtown Findlay. A self-guided World of Downtown Restaurants Tour will feature the best of local restaurants for one evening. All proceeds will go toward United Way food security programs. Participating establishments will include:. The Baker's Café. Findlay Brewing...
FINDLAY, OH
nbc24.com

City of Toledo launches Rooftops Repair Financial Assistance Program

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development has announced a new program that will provide hundreds of residents with free roof replacements. The Rooftops Repair Financial Assistance Program will take place over a three-year period and will repair 650 roofs all on the...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

University of Toledo hosting Islam-focused events during Muslim Heritage Month

The University of Toledo's Muslim Heritage Month is about not only celebrating Muslim culture, but welcoming students with a sense of inclusion and educating them on the meaning of that heritage. Recognition started Thursday with a halaqa, an informational session about Islam faith and principles. An educational game night will...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man charged in Sylvania Township death of 3-year-old

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is now facing charges in connection to the Thursday death of a juvenile. According to a press release from the Sylvania Township Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call for an injured/unconscious child at 10:37 a.m. The child, 3-year-old Declan Hill, was...
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH

