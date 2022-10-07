Read full article on original website
Findlay eateries to benefit United Way with World of Downtown Restaurants Tour
United Way of Hancock County will open customers to a taste of downtown Findlay. A self-guided World of Downtown Restaurants Tour will feature the best of local restaurants for one evening. All proceeds will go toward United Way food security programs. Participating establishments will include:. The Baker's Café. Findlay Brewing...
'Jesus Christ Superstar' revisits its roots with anniversary tour at Stranahan Theater
The Stranahan Theater's next Broadway season will open with a heavenly musical. The American Theatre Guild is bringing the 50th anniversary tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar" to the Toledo stage. Jack Hopewell, playing the role of Jesus himself, spoke with NBC 24 to discuss the appeal of the show and...
City of Toledo launches Rooftops Repair Financial Assistance Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development has announced a new program that will provide hundreds of residents with free roof replacements. The Rooftops Repair Financial Assistance Program will take place over a three-year period and will repair 650 roofs all on the...
University of Toledo hosting Islam-focused events during Muslim Heritage Month
The University of Toledo's Muslim Heritage Month is about not only celebrating Muslim culture, but welcoming students with a sense of inclusion and educating them on the meaning of that heritage. Recognition started Thursday with a halaqa, an informational session about Islam faith and principles. An educational game night will...
Police release photo of suspect vehicle from Whitmer Memorial Stadium shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle from the Whitmer High School football shooting that took place Friday night. Police ask that if you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Three people were shot during the Whitmer/Central Catholic football...
American Indian Movement passes through Toledo during Leonard Peltier march for justice
WAUSEON, Ohio — A small group from the American Indian Movement is marching from Minneapolis to Washington D.C., Monday they passed through Toledo along their long journey. The group vowed to walk 1,100 miles in support of Leonard Peltier, a Native American imprisoned on two counts for the first-degree murder of two FBI agents in 1975.
Man charged in Sylvania Township death of 3-year-old
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is now facing charges in connection to the Thursday death of a juvenile. According to a press release from the Sylvania Township Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call for an injured/unconscious child at 10:37 a.m. The child, 3-year-old Declan Hill, was...
Toledo Public Schools passes resolution opposing state board regarding LGBTQ+ identities
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools took a stance on Monday against a proposed resolution by the State Board of Education, which undermines Title IX provisions. “TPS is going to protect all students," said Sheena Barnes, the Toledo Public Schools vice president. The proposed State Board of Education resolution...
