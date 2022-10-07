BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Mexican restaurant near LSU’s campus on Lee Drive will be closing its doors on Oct. 23 after 10 years in business. In a statement, the Caliente Mexican Craving’s owners said the decision to shut down the Lee Drive location was due to several reasons. The restaurant’s lease was due for renewal in May but the owners decided that they want to own the building any of their businesses are in. Another reason for closing is to focus growing menu concepts for their ghost kitchen.

