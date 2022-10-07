ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Hundreds of Baton Rouge children receive free Halloween costumes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five hundred children will have a costume for Halloween, all thanks to the community. Nonprofit 10/31 Consortium recently held its annual costume giveaway in Baton Rouge, with some families waiting in line for two hours. More than 1,300 Halloween costumes and accessories for children...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Donations needed for upcoming ‘Diapers, Wipes, & Formula’ drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One source estimates that 43.4 percent of families in East Baton Rouge Parish consist of single parents who are raising children on their own. Many single parent families face financial hardships, and according to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine, those interviewed “described food and fuel poverty, and the need to make sacrifices to ensure that children’s basic needs were met. In some cases, participants went without food and struggled to pay bills.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Animal shelter founder and advocate dies at 103

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday morning, animal advocate, Holly Reynolds, passed away after spending two weeks in hospice. Reynolds started fighting for animal rights in a horse trailer, becoming one of the most recognizable faces at 103 years old, saving animals’ lives. In 1953, Reynolds opened...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#Families#Umc Children S Home
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Places in Baton Rouge (with Photos)

We begin our list with the restaurant that opened it doors in 2020, the year the world closed theirs;. Cream cheese makes a delicious base for the maple bacon berry toast. A scrumptious item to begin with is none other than the seafood Louie omelet, which is topped with herbed cream sauce.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Walk-On’s restaurant to open in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor David Barrow announced upcoming plans to open a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Central pending site plan approval. Barrow’s Tuesday night announcement says the 6,500-square-foot restaurant will be located on Sullivan Road at Grand Settlement Boulevard. He said the item will go before the planning commission in November and the city council in December for site plan approval.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
brproud.com

Blackjack table at Baton Rouge casino donating portion of winnings

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some winnings at downtown Baton Rouge’s Hollywood Casino blackjack table this month will go to a good cause at a local hospital. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hollywood Casino will have a blackjack table dedicated to donating 5% of winnings to Woman’s Hospital, according to casino officials. The money donated will go to breast cancer outreach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Caliente Mexican Craving near LSU closing after 10 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Mexican restaurant near LSU’s campus on Lee Drive will be closing its doors on Oct. 23 after 10 years in business. In a statement, the Caliente Mexican Craving’s owners said the decision to shut down the Lee Drive location was due to several reasons. The restaurant’s lease was due for renewal in May but the owners decided that they want to own the building any of their businesses are in. Another reason for closing is to focus growing menu concepts for their ghost kitchen.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD searching for missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Kaylen Gautereau, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Alello Drive area of Baton Rouge, police said. They added she is 5-foot-4 and weighs 115 pounds. The teen has blonde hair and green eyes, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Husband and wife dentists hold ceremony for their practice

Z Dentistry held its ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 28 at its office at 20377 Old Scenic Highway, Suite 206, Zachary. Z Dentistry is a family dental practice owned by husband-and-wife team dentists Jason and Anh Simms. It offers a wide array of dental services including restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and...
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy