brproud.com
Hundreds of Baton Rouge children receive free Halloween costumes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five hundred children will have a costume for Halloween, all thanks to the community. Nonprofit 10/31 Consortium recently held its annual costume giveaway in Baton Rouge, with some families waiting in line for two hours. More than 1,300 Halloween costumes and accessories for children...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish invites senior citizens to upcoming luncheon, dance
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Senior citizens will have the opportunity to brush off their dancing shoes and show off their best moves at an upcoming event hosted by the Ascension Parish government. Locals are invited to enjoy great food, live music, and dancing at the Friday, October 21...
brproud.com
Donations needed for upcoming ‘Diapers, Wipes, & Formula’ drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One source estimates that 43.4 percent of families in East Baton Rouge Parish consist of single parents who are raising children on their own. Many single parent families face financial hardships, and according to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine, those interviewed “described food and fuel poverty, and the need to make sacrifices to ensure that children’s basic needs were met. In some cases, participants went without food and struggled to pay bills.”
brproud.com
Officials say the 2022 Louisiana Book Festival is going to be a page-turner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When we read, we become travelers. The books we crack open and download are modes of transport to new perspectives, foreign lands, and even to other dimensions. This month, the Louisiana-based authors who serve as our guides throughout these exciting adventures will gather in...
brproud.com
EBRPSS and 100 Black Men BR donate over 500 iPads to underserved schools
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The group, 100 Black Men, has teamed up with EBR parish schools and Apple to “Bridge the Gap.”. 15 percent of Louisiana parents admit to not having the technology available for their children to succeed in school. That number is even higher for those who cannot afford things like computers.
brproud.com
Extraordinary Educator: Sydney Hebert from Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Meet this week’s extraordinary educator. It takes a lot of heart to make a difference behind the walls at the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts, or BRCVPA, but there’s one educator who’s up for the job every day. Her name is Mrs. Sydney Hebert.
brproud.com
Animal shelter founder and advocate dies at 103
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday morning, animal advocate, Holly Reynolds, passed away after spending two weeks in hospice. Reynolds started fighting for animal rights in a horse trailer, becoming one of the most recognizable faces at 103 years old, saving animals’ lives. In 1953, Reynolds opened...
theadvocate.com
Juban's brunch is back with jazz, Hallelujah crab and breakfast cocktails
Brunch at Juban's is back. Gone are the stucco archways dripping with the old New Orleans charm of yesteryear. Now all of the spaces are bathed in just the right amount of light to feel open, yet cozy. The space is awash in deep teals, copper, white and wood grain.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Places in Baton Rouge (with Photos)
We begin our list with the restaurant that opened it doors in 2020, the year the world closed theirs;. Cream cheese makes a delicious base for the maple bacon berry toast. A scrumptious item to begin with is none other than the seafood Louie omelet, which is topped with herbed cream sauce.
brproud.com
Walk-On’s restaurant to open in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor David Barrow announced upcoming plans to open a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Central pending site plan approval. Barrow’s Tuesday night announcement says the 6,500-square-foot restaurant will be located on Sullivan Road at Grand Settlement Boulevard. He said the item will go before the planning commission in November and the city council in December for site plan approval.
brproud.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
LSU Reveille
This week in Baton Rouge: Halloween fun, Jambalaya and classical music
A perfect date night combination: painting and trivia. Take a two-hour class from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Painting With a Twist, 711 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. You’ll bring home a painting with the theme “It’s Always Been You.” Materials start at $39. Tuesday, Oct....
brproud.com
Blackjack table at Baton Rouge casino donating portion of winnings
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some winnings at downtown Baton Rouge’s Hollywood Casino blackjack table this month will go to a good cause at a local hospital. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hollywood Casino will have a blackjack table dedicated to donating 5% of winnings to Woman’s Hospital, according to casino officials. The money donated will go to breast cancer outreach.
brproud.com
Kitten removed from Coca-Cola vending machine by local firefighters
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department was called to something other than a fire on Sunday, October 9. Firefighters with Squad 655 rescued a kitten. That “little kitten was stuck in a coke machine,” according to the St. George Fire Department. The kitten...
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
brproud.com
Caliente Mexican Craving near LSU closing after 10 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Mexican restaurant near LSU’s campus on Lee Drive will be closing its doors on Oct. 23 after 10 years in business. In a statement, the Caliente Mexican Craving’s owners said the decision to shut down the Lee Drive location was due to several reasons. The restaurant’s lease was due for renewal in May but the owners decided that they want to own the building any of their businesses are in. Another reason for closing is to focus growing menu concepts for their ghost kitchen.
brproud.com
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln.
BRPD searching for missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Kaylen Gautereau, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Alello Drive area of Baton Rouge, police said. They added she is 5-foot-4 and weighs 115 pounds. The teen has blonde hair and green eyes, according to police.
theadvocate.com
Husband and wife dentists hold ceremony for their practice
Z Dentistry held its ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 28 at its office at 20377 Old Scenic Highway, Suite 206, Zachary. Z Dentistry is a family dental practice owned by husband-and-wife team dentists Jason and Anh Simms. It offers a wide array of dental services including restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
