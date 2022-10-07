ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MinnPost

Maplewood may pull support for the Purple bus rapid transit line

The Strib’s Shannon Prather and Janet Moore report that Maplewood may withdraw its support of the Purple Line, a bus rapid transit line planned between St. Paul and suburbs. The Minnesota Daily’s Alex Steil sat down with GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen to talk about issues ranging from public safety to abortion and Minnesota’s COVID-19 response. In the interview, Jensen, whose stance on abortion has changed over the campaign, expressed support for better access to birth control and Plan B. “We should have birth control pills over the counter. We should put a ceiling cap on them, perhaps $10 per month. We should have available and ready access to Plan B or the morning-after pill. We should have paid maternity leave for women who have children,” he said.
MinnPost

Opioid overdoses are climbing in the Twin Cities

The Star Tribune’s Kyeland Jackson and Jeff Hargarten have a piece on surging opioid overdoses in the Twin Cities — and what’s being done about it. MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports that Minnesota schools will be able to apply for some of $10 million in federal funds designated for school mental health and safety in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed.
MinnPost

Home heating costs in Minnesota expected to increase dramatically this winter

This from MPR’s Kirsti Marohn, “Fuel prices are on the rise, and that means most Minnesotans will be paying considerably more to keep their homes warm this winter. Whether you use natural gas to heat your home — as about two-thirds of Minnesotans do — or some other energy source, you should probably brace for an unpleasant surprise when you open the first heating bill of the season. ‘Across the board, you should expect those prices to be higher this winter’, said Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, which advocates for utility customers. Natural gas prices have increased the most, she said. But other energy sources, including fuel oil, propane and electricity, are affected as well.”
MinnPost

Fewer Twin Cities businesses accepting cash, reverse ATMs becoming more common

In the Strib, Kavita Kumar reports, “Cash is not just going out of style, it’s already gone in some places. Aaron Graves and her fiancé discovered that at one of the last Twins games of the year. They left their credit cards in the car, figuring they could just use cash at the stadium. They were wrong. The couple were among the fans turned away at concessions stands and redirected to a sleek white kiosk — one of five so-called reverse ATMs around Target Field. The sign on the machines says, ‘Convert cash to card’. … Many airlines stopped accepting cash years ago at check-in counters and on flights. In the pandemic, sports stadiums, amusement parks and restaurants moved to cashless transactions as a way to limit contact, make do with fewer workers and to be more efficient. The share of payments made with cash went from 26% in 2019 to 19% in 2020, according to an annual consumer survey by the Federal Reserve. It ticked up slightly last year to 20%.”
MinnPost

Tax collections up, but state economic consultant predicts three-quarter recession in Minnesota beginning now

File this one in the good news-bad new folder: Minnesota’s tax collections continue to exceed revenue forecasts, something that could add to the state’s still-record surpluses. But for the first time since the brief pandemic recession, and certainly since the Great Recession, the state’s economists are now projecting a recession beginning in the final quarter of 2022.
MinnPost

Minnesota could see 2,000 refugee arrivals under federal admissions program

For MPR News, Tom Crann and Megan Burks write that while the federal refugee cap is eight times higher than it was under the Trump administration, “some are criticizing the Biden administration for refusing to raise the cap on how many refugees the country accepts, and for admitting far fewer than that cap allows. The United States can resettle 125,000 people this fiscal year, which began on Saturday. Last year, it used less than a fifth of its slots.” State refugee coordinator Rachele King told Crann, “We are planning — through the traditional refugee admissions program — really to see building back to what we had seen, you know, over our history, which is closer to about 2,000 arrivals per year to the state.”
MinnPost

Tyler Kistner military record challenged again as progressive veterans group asks that ad be taken down

In the Minnesota Reformer Deena Winter writes, “During his first bid for Congress in 2020, Republican candidate Tyler Kistner repeatedly suggested he saw combat while in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite military records that say otherwise. A spokesman says Kistner was referring to the fact that he led combat missions, advising and assisting ‘partner forces’ against violent extremist organizations in the non-combat region of North Africa. … An ad paid for by the GOP Super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund ran on TV stations for a day saying Kistner had ‘four combat deployments.’ The Congressional Leadership Fund said it shipped an ‘incorrect version of the ad and fixed it ourselves on the same day.’ VoteVets, a progressive veterans organization supporting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who is in a tight rematch with Kistner in the 2nd Congressional District, sent letters asking KARE, KSTP, KMSP, WCCO and multiple streaming services to take down the ad because it said Kistner served four overseas tours — not four combat deployments — in non-combat regions such as Japan and Korea.”
MinnPost

What the Latino vote means in this November’s election

WASHINGTON – After years of filling out paperwork and of waiting, 21-year-old Jenny Martinez, who was born in El Salvador, finally became a U.S. citizen this summer. Now she is among a growing segment of Minnesota’s population – young Latinos who are registering to vote in much greater numbers than their parents. Those new voters will participate in November’s mid-term elections and may make a difference in some races.
MinnPost

Jensen repeats baseless story of ‘furries’ urinating in school litter boxes

At MPR News, Sam Stroozas reports, “At a campaign event last week Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was filmed saying that some school districts have litter boxes for students to urinate in, as first reported by CNN. ‘Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds,’ he said. … The unfounded rumor of litter boxes in classrooms isn’t new to the nation, or Minnesota. In April the Minnesota Reformer reported that Reps. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, shared the rumor on the House floor during debate on an education budget bill. The rumor has also been reported in Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and Nebraska.”
MinnPost

Minnesota to roll out $487 frontline worker bonuses

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that more than a million Minnesotans who qualify for frontline worker bonuses will get $487 each in checks that start going out this week. John Fritze at USA Today reports that the Supreme Court declined to hear MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell’s appeal on a defamation suit.
MinnPost

Technology, logistics challenge food-scrap composting efforts in Wisconsin

This article was produced by Wisconsin Watch. Until recently, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had a successful program to compost discarded food. Starting in 2009, the university collected food scraps at campus cafeterias to send to the West Madison Agricultural Research Station for composting. In 2018, the university began bringing scraps to an anaerobic biodigester, now owned by Clean Fuel Partners LLC. There, the waste was converted into methane for fuel.
MinnPost

Why rural Iowa is trying out mental health response teams rather than police

NEWTON, Iowa — Jeff White knows what can happen when 911 dispatchers receive a call about someone who feels despondent or agitated. He experienced it repeatedly: The 911 operators dispatched police, who often took him to a hospital or jail. “They don’t know how to handle people like me,” said White, who struggles with depression and schizophrenia. “They just don’t. They’re just guessing.”
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

