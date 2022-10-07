Read full article on original website
The Mill expanding Startup Summer program statewide
A nonprofit center for entrepreneurship is expanding its summer entrepreneurship program for college students. The Mill says next year’s cohort for Startup Summer is growing from eight to 10 weeks and will be open to students throughout the state. Head of Accelerator Programming Andy Lehman says this summer’s pilot cohort was a success, with student founders launching their products and one startup landing major funding.
IDDC chief named ‘Government Leader of the Year’
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named Elaine Bedel the 2022 Birch Bayh-Richard Lugar Government Leader of the Year. Bedel, who is secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corp., was selected for her work to attract and retain talent, as well as her efforts to boost tourism through the “IN Indiana” marketing campaign.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
(i) on Education: Rose-Hulman STEM job fair & BSU approves land transfer
In this week’s (i) on Education: the push is on to keep more STEM talent in Indiana. We’ll tell you what Rose-Hulman is doing to make that happen. Plus, Ball State approves a land transfer for new homes.
How Hoosier businesses can help maternal SUD
Substance use disorder impacts every sector of our state, including business. We hear about the challenges people face, yet among business leaders many aren’t sure what we can do to help. In September, the Maternal Mortality Annual Report was released showing a 40% increase in maternal deaths from 2019...
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks
As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
wbaa.org
Epidemiologist says Hoosiers should get bivalent vaccines before winter
What is a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine? Epidemiologists in Indiana recommend Hoosiers get bivalent COVID-19 vaccines before winter. Bivalent vaccines target two different strains of the same virus. The COVID-19 vaccines target both the original strain and the newer omicron variant. “The two of those combined provide protection from the older...
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Workforce costs, inflation causing 'perfect storm' for Indiana hospitals
(The Center Square) – Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state's hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president...
Around INdiana headlines: Baylor Trucking acquired & Rural Road to Recovery
How are Indiana’s small cities and towns doing as they continue on the road to recovery from COVID-19? Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joins us to discuss feedback she’s receiving from targeted rural communities around the state.
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
nomadlawyer.org
VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA
Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
Corteva doles out first round of carbon payments to farmers
Indianapolis-based Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) is making the first round of payments to farmers who produced credits as part of the company’s Carbon Initiative pilot. The company says the payments are a significant milestone in the push to validate carbon markets in the agriculture sector and incentivize farmers to reduce emissions.
USW members plan rally during U.S. Steel CEO visit
The chief executive officer of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. will be in Indiana on Tuesday, and members of the United Steelworkers union are planning to make their presence known as contract negotiations continue. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the union will rally in Hobart as David Burrett speaks to the local chapter of the Association for Iron and Steel Technology.
wevv.com
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana opens applications for Parade Escorts
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is looking for volunteers and is asking area youth for their help. Local students have the opportunity to apply to become parade escorts for the upcoming honor flight. Parade Escorts are a valuable asset in the Welcome Home Parade for each flight. Duties include...
