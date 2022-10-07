Read full article on original website
Hundreds attend the 5th Annual Native American Parade in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls for the Native American Day Parade. In Sioux Falls, the parade returned on Monday for its fifth year with the theme “Walk With Our Teachers.”. Some took part to spread joy about the Native...
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Some took part in the parade to spread the joy of Native American Day in a variety of...
