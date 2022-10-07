ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthing, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Updated: 8 hours ago. The second oldest stretch of road within Nebraska is getting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 9 hours ago. The second oldest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Some took part in the parade to spread the joy of Native American Day in a variety of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Worthing, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
dakotanewsnow.com

Making Halloween costumes out of everyday items

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Halloween creeps closer many families are looking to make their own costumes for the holiday. Angela Drake is the general manager of Two Men and A Truck in Sioux Falls and an expert on making costumes out of the company’s many boxes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Windy and much colder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have multiple wind and fire alerts across our region lasting through the rest of today, including Red Flag Warnings, High Wind Warnings, and Wind Advisories. We’ll be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 4 hours ago. The second oldest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freaky Friday#The Haunted Farm
dakotanewsnow.com

Enjoy a day for women at the 16th annual Expo for Her

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of the Expo for Her Angela Ellerbroek about what to expect for the shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It will take place Friday, October 14th 12pm-8pm and Saturday, October 15th 9am-3pm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 22 hours ago. The second oldest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
dakotanewsnow.com

Parlour Ice Cream House announces plan to stay open throughout the Winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parlour Ice Cream House first opened its doors in downtown Sioux Falls in 2018. The shop traditionally closed for the Winter every year but when new owners like Emma Houwman took over Parlour earlier this year they decided the shop will now remain open throughout the year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Road closure timeline extended in Brookings due to utility work

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 7 hours ago. The second oldest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire

LESTERVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities did not mention any injuries after reporting a fire broke out at a local Lesterville bar, causing heavy damage. Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt told WNAX news that first responders were called around 4 a.m. to Trev’s Corner Bar. “One of the local...
LESTERVILLE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota State and NDSU on collision course headed into Dakota Marker game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits brushed off a slow start last Saturday against South Dakota in Brookings, as the Jacks kept things rolling in their season with a 28-3 win over the Coyotes. That sets up a collision course with North Dakota State, in what may be one of the highest stakes Dakota Marker game yet.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Up-and-down temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday, but we should see more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around most of the region with a south wind around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows dropping into the 50s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Augustana University celebrating Viking Days 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is celebrating what they say is the best week of the year — Viking Days 2022. Augustana’s homecoming will go through Sunday. Viking Days 2022 festivities kicked off on Monday with a student event on the Morrison Commons patio...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy