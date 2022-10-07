ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘The Month of Unprecedented Deals' — From Amazon to Target, Here's What You Need to Know About the Early Holiday Sales Going on Now

By Jessica Dickler,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Day is falling short of Prime Day sales so far

Toys and video games are seeing the biggest boost among Prime Early Access shoppers, but other categories aren't measuring up to Prime Day. Amazon’s certainly seeing a revenue boost from the two-day Prime Early Access Sale, but early data indicates the event isn’t quite measuring up to a more traditional Prime Day or Black Friday sale.
ELECTRONICS
NBC Los Angeles

Online Holiday Spending Expected to Be Weak After Months of Early Discounting

Online sales this holiday season are projected to see their smallest growth since Adobe Analytics began tracking the figure in 2015. Discounts have been ongoing this year as retailers work to get rid of bloated inventories. The early deals are expected to cut into sales on Black Friday and Cyber...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Holiday Sales#Holiday Gifts#Prime Now#Deals#Target#Coresight Research#Americans#Echo#Dell#Solo Stove
NBC Los Angeles

Why Apple's New iPhone Keeps Calling 9-1-1 While Users Are on Rollercoasters

Several new iPhone 14 users may have gotten a fright while on a rollercoaster ride, but not for the reason you might expect. The Wall Street Journal reports that the iPhone 14's car crash detection technology, which automatically alerts 9-1-1 if it senses a collision, has been mistakenly identifying rollercoaster rides for serious accidents.
CELL PHONES
NBC Los Angeles

Delta and Starbucks Link Their Loyalty Programs in a Bid for Repeat Customers

The loyalty programs can be linked starting on Wednesday. Members of the two programs will be able to earn one mile for every $1 spent at participating Starbucks. Delta already lets members earn miles with Lyft, Airbnb and Instacart. Delta Air Lines and Starbucks are linking their loyalty programs, marking...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes & It’s on Sale

There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. To get this discount, make sure you’re signed up as a Amazon Prime Member—it’s the only way to access these...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy