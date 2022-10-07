‘The Month of Unprecedented Deals' — From Amazon to Target, Here's What You Need to Know About the Early Holiday Sales Going on Now

Read full article on original website
Related
Fortune
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Day is falling short of Prime Day sales so far
Toys and video games are seeing the biggest boost among Prime Early Access shoppers, but other categories aren't measuring up to Prime Day. Amazon’s certainly seeing a revenue boost from the two-day Prime Early Access Sale, but early data indicates the event isn’t quite measuring up to a more traditional Prime Day or Black Friday sale.
NBC Los Angeles
Online Holiday Spending Expected to Be Weak After Months of Early Discounting
Online sales this holiday season are projected to see their smallest growth since Adobe Analytics began tracking the figure in 2015. Discounts have been ongoing this year as retailers work to get rid of bloated inventories. The early deals are expected to cut into sales on Black Friday and Cyber...
Our Editors’ Amazon Picks From The Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's early holiday shopping event ends today. Here's what we're buying after seeing all the best deals.
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Cost Cuts Under Jassy Reflect Changing Reality After 25 Years of Growth Over Profit
With three quarters in the books, it's clear that 2022 for Amazon looks very different than the company's first quarter-century as a public company. CEO Andy Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos in mid-2021, is implementing numerous cost cuts at a time when Wall Street is showing little appetite for risk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
HP, Lenovo and Dell See PC Shipments Continue to Decline in Q3, While Apple Bucks the Trend
Global personal computer shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to IDC. Lenovo, HP, and Dell declined saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21% respectively. Apple was the only manufacturer to see third quarter PC shipments rise by 40%, IDC found. The personal computing market saw...
NBC Los Angeles
Why Apple's New iPhone Keeps Calling 9-1-1 While Users Are on Rollercoasters
Several new iPhone 14 users may have gotten a fright while on a rollercoaster ride, but not for the reason you might expect. The Wall Street Journal reports that the iPhone 14's car crash detection technology, which automatically alerts 9-1-1 if it senses a collision, has been mistakenly identifying rollercoaster rides for serious accidents.
NBC Los Angeles
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Debuts Meta Quest Pro VR Headset That Will Cost $1,500
Meta's new headset costs $1,100 more than the Quest 2 headset, which sells for $400. The Meta Quest Pro contains some mixed reality technologies. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to discuss bringing the company's apps like Teams into VR. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that...
NBC Los Angeles
Delta and Starbucks Link Their Loyalty Programs in a Bid for Repeat Customers
The loyalty programs can be linked starting on Wednesday. Members of the two programs will be able to earn one mile for every $1 spent at participating Starbucks. Delta already lets members earn miles with Lyft, Airbnb and Instacart. Delta Air Lines and Starbucks are linking their loyalty programs, marking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Readers Are Sharing Their Simple, Practical Money-Saving Tips You Can Start Doing ASAP
Savings (that's what I want).
Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes & It’s on Sale
There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. To get this discount, make sure you’re signed up as a Amazon Prime Member—it’s the only way to access these...
Comments / 0