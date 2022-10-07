ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 5

Related
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced After Carjacking Unsuspecting Woman Putting On Clothes In Maryland Parking Lot

A man convicted of carjacking a woman at gunpoint while she was trying to get dressed was sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials announce. Anthony Millhouse, 40, was convicted of armed carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence back in April 2022 after attacking the unsuspecting woman on March 30, 2021, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thedcpost.com

DC Police Search for Card Skimming Suspects, Warn Public

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for the suspects involved in a card skimming scheme by placing devices on credit card machines at DC businesses. In the latest of a string of events, two suspects installed a skimming device on the credit card reader after distracting the salesperson in a convenience store in Northwest Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful

MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP

Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Daily Voice

Secret Service Officers Hospitalized After Being Exposed To 'Powdery Substance' In DC

Two US Secret Service agents were hospitalized after being exposed to an undisclosed “powdery substance" believed to be narcotics, a spokesperson said. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of New York Avenue in Washington, DC, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the agency.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michael Turner#Fox Glove Ct
tysonsreporter.com

Teen in hospital with serious injuries from accidental shooting in McLean

A teenager ended up in the hospital over the weekend after another teen accidentally shot him with a pellet gun. Fairfax County police officers were dispatched a home in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike in McLean at 12:51 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 8) in response to the reported shooting, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
MCLEAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WUSA9

DC Police investigating after man found beaten, unconscious

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after a man was found badly beaten in Southeast early Wednesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of 10th Place and Alabama Avenue Southeast around 1 a.m. A man was found unconscious suffering from a wound to the head. A watch commander with the department's 7th District told WUSA9 that preliminarily, police believe the injury stemmed from an altercation with another person. The watch commander said the victim was likely hit in the head with a glass bottle.
WASHINGTON, DC
clayconews.com

State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy