Witness shares video of NoVa police chase, ending in shots fired
Editor’s Note: The video above contains cell phone footage of the shooting that can be difficult to watch. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County woman is speaking out and sharing a video she took when a wanted man opened fire near police officers. Investigators say Ricardo Singleton led officers on a […]
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
Man Sentenced After Carjacking Unsuspecting Woman Putting On Clothes In Maryland Parking Lot
A man convicted of carjacking a woman at gunpoint while she was trying to get dressed was sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials announce. Anthony Millhouse, 40, was convicted of armed carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence back in April 2022 after attacking the unsuspecting woman on March 30, 2021, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
DC Police Search for Card Skimming Suspects, Warn Public
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for the suspects involved in a card skimming scheme by placing devices on credit card machines at DC businesses. In the latest of a string of events, two suspects installed a skimming device on the credit card reader after distracting the salesperson in a convenience store in Northwest Washington.
Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful
MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
Police investigating 2 incidents of shots fired at Woodbridge homes
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which homes were shot at in the Woodbridge area.
Officials: Witnesses stop alleged DUI driver from leaving crash scene that killed 35-year-old man on I-95 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was killed after pulling to the shoulder lane to look at his disabled car and was hit by a passing vehicle. Police say witnesses prevented the driver from leaving the scene. The incident occurred on Interstate 95 at the 169-miler marker in Fairfax...
Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP
Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.
Secret Service Officers Hospitalized After Being Exposed To 'Powdery Substance' In DC
Two US Secret Service agents were hospitalized after being exposed to an undisclosed “powdery substance" believed to be narcotics, a spokesperson said. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of New York Avenue in Washington, DC, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the agency.
Police: Suspect took cash register after smashing Dairy Queen window in Woodbridge
When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside.
Body camera footage of deadly shooting involving police in Riverdale Park released
The Maryland Attorney General's Office released police body camera footage of a shooting that involved an officer in Riverdale Park in September.
52 years later, a cold case has left Prince William County Police searching for information
On Oct. 10, 1970, Patricia's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area north of Old Colchester Road in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The cause and manner of her death were never determined.
Teen in hospital with serious injuries from accidental shooting in McLean
A teenager ended up in the hospital over the weekend after another teen accidentally shot him with a pellet gun. Fairfax County police officers were dispatched a home in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike in McLean at 12:51 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 8) in response to the reported shooting, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
Suspects On The Run After Maryland Marijuana Deal Gone Bad Results In Shootout
Two suspects are on the run after an alleged marijuana deal gone bad in Anne Arundel County resulted in a man being shot multiple times, authorities say. The 22-year-old victim met with at least one of the suspects to buy marijuana from him in the 8200 block of Consett Court in Severn around 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Man facing attempted first-degree murder charged after shooting juvenile in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 29-year-old is facing multiple charges after a juvenile was hospitalized from an August shooting that happened in Montgomery Village, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to Lost Knife Circle, by Cider Mill Apartments, around 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 16...
Police: Man arrested for killing stepson in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The gender of the victim was incorrect in an earlier version of the story. The victim was the stepson and not stepdaughter. Police have arrested a Prince George's County man in connection to the violent death of his stepson. According to the...
DC Police investigating after man found beaten, unconscious
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after a man was found badly beaten in Southeast early Wednesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of 10th Place and Alabama Avenue Southeast around 1 a.m. A man was found unconscious suffering from a wound to the head. A watch commander with the department's 7th District told WUSA9 that preliminarily, police believe the injury stemmed from an altercation with another person. The watch commander said the victim was likely hit in the head with a glass bottle.
Police: Man arrested for killing stepdaughter in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a Prince George's County man in connection to the violent death of his stepdaughter. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 68-year-old Jamie Porras is accused of killing 53-year-old Kelly McClary. McClary's body was found just after 7 a.m. on...
Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.
State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
