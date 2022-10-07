Read full article on original website
Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett that saved win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. However, it did not come without controversy. As Tom Brady and the Bucs attempted to run the clock out, Brady was sacked on a third down by Grady Jarrett. However, a flag was thrown for roughing the passer.
Joe Mixon drops truth bomb after Ravens stunning win over Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals endured a heartbreaking 19-17 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Running back Joe Mixon joined the Bengals Booth Podcast following the loss. Mixon revealed the Bengals’ mindset and dropped a truth bomb on playing in the NFL, per the Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter.
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Raiders make move to help Derek Carr after devasting loss to Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has not gotten off to a great start, and that continued in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders came up just short, losing by a score of 30-29, but the losses are beginning to add up considering they are already 1-4 through five games.
‘I felt horrible’: Davante Adams apologizes to man he shoved after shocking Raiders loss
In the short 17-game NFL season, every game matters. Thus, tempers run high and frustrations boil over when things don’t go your way, as evidenced by Davante Adams’ actions during the Las Vegas Raiders’ 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders, now 1-4, choked yet...
Antonio Brown goes on another wild Twitter rant trying to prove he still belongs in NFL
Oh, Antonio Brown. A year ago, the wide receiver was on top of the NFL world, having won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After years of off-field drama, it seemed like Brown has started to turn his image around. Now, Brown is not on an NFL roster after his bizarre exit last season.
Mike Tomlin reacts to Kenny Pickett fighting back after low hit by Bills’ Shaq Lawson
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett knows that his introduction to NFL competition is going to be a major challenge. However, when Pickett was hit low by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson in the fourth quarter, the rookie was fighting mad. Pickett immediately got up and demonstrated his anger...
‘I’m here!’: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes seen jawing at Raiders player in heated MNF moment
To say that the Monday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders was intense would be an understatement. The Chiefs battled back from a huge deficit to escape with a 30-29 victory in what turned out to be an epic contest. Things got so intense...
Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz
As tough as it may be to admit, the Washington Commanders are not a good football team. Their defense has allowed at least 21 points in all five games of the 2022 NFL season so far, surrendering an average of 25.6 per game, and their offense hasn’t been able to pay off that tab on […] The post Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert delivers honest take on Brandon Staley’s huge fourth down decision vs. Browns
Brandon Staley has proven over his run as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers that he is not one to shy away from taking risks. He did just that during the Chargers’ Week 5 road win against the Cleveland Browns. After failing to convert a crucial third down and with the offense on its […] The post Chargers QB Justin Herbert delivers honest take on Brandon Staley’s huge fourth down decision vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Bengals takeaways after Week 5 loss vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday Night Football looking to climb above .500 for the first time this season. The Super Bowl hangover is real and the Bengals were feeling it the first couple of weeks. Bengals QB Joe Burrow was struggling to get the ball out his hands. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were not producing to the level expected. Even Joe Mixon and the Bengals run game had become completely ineffective.
‘I live in the moment’: Baker Mayfield gets real on job security after miserable Panthers loss vs. 49ers
Despite the Carolina Panthers’ mighty struggles this 2022 season, Baker Mayfield is not worried about his starting job. Mayfield hinted as much in his postgame presser after their miserable loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, noting that he is not someone who lives and makes a big deal about the past. He […] The post ‘I live in the moment’: Baker Mayfield gets real on job security after miserable Panthers loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender
Though the San Francisco 49ers secured such a commanding win over the Panthers that Carolina fired their head coach shortly thereafter, the win did not come without a cost, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost four players, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould to a torn ACL, broken hand, groin, and knee contusion […] The post ‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans
When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation for him to continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After struggling to make the most out […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I love this dude’: Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce share endearing moment after comeback win vs. Raiders
At one point in the game, things were looking grim for the Kansas City Chiefs as they fell into a deep 17-0 hole against the Las vegas Raiders on Monday night. Unsurprisingly, though, the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce came up big for the Chiefs as they mounted an epic comeback victory against […] The post ‘I love this dude’: Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce share endearing moment after comeback win vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Commanders
The Chicago Bears Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders is not likely to draw a ton of attention. But the Bears have quietly found a way to remain relevant this season. They almost pulled off a huge comeback against their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday. Chicago trailed 21-3 and stormed back to take a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter. However, their defense could not hold up and the Vikings ultimately won 29-22.
