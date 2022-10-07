ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Deon Jackson
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz

As tough as it may be to admit, the Washington Commanders are not a good football team. Their defense has allowed at least 21 points in all five games of the 2022 NFL season so far, surrendering an average of 25.6 per game, and their offense hasn’t been able to pay off that tab on […] The post Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Titans#American Football#Giants#Espn Stats Info#Afc
ClutchPoints

Chargers QB Justin Herbert delivers honest take on Brandon Staley’s huge fourth down decision vs. Browns

Brandon Staley has proven over his run as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers that he is not one to shy away from taking risks. He did just that during the Chargers’ Week 5 road win against the Cleveland Browns. After failing to convert a crucial third down and with the offense on its […] The post Chargers QB Justin Herbert delivers honest take on Brandon Staley’s huge fourth down decision vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals takeaways after Week 5 loss vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday Night Football looking to climb above .500 for the first time this season. The Super Bowl hangover is real and the Bengals were feeling it the first couple of weeks. Bengals QB Joe Burrow was struggling to get the ball out his hands. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were not producing to the level expected. Even Joe Mixon and the Bengals run game had become completely ineffective.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

‘I live in the moment’: Baker Mayfield gets real on job security after miserable Panthers loss vs. 49ers

Despite the Carolina Panthers’ mighty struggles this 2022 season, Baker Mayfield is not worried about his starting job. Mayfield hinted as much in his postgame presser after their miserable loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, noting that he is not someone who lives and makes a big deal about the past. He […] The post ‘I live in the moment’: Baker Mayfield gets real on job security after miserable Panthers loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender

Though the San Francisco 49ers secured such a commanding win over the Panthers that Carolina fired their head coach shortly thereafter, the win did not come without a cost, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost four players, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould to a torn ACL, broken hand, groin, and knee contusion […] The post ‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans

When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation for him to continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After struggling to make the most out […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

‘I love this dude’: Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce share endearing moment after comeback win vs. Raiders

At one point in the game, things were looking grim for the Kansas City Chiefs as they fell into a deep 17-0 hole against the Las vegas Raiders on Monday night. Unsurprisingly, though, the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce came up big for the Chiefs as they mounted an epic comeback victory against […] The post ‘I love this dude’: Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce share endearing moment after comeback win vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Commanders

The Chicago Bears Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders is not likely to draw a ton of attention. But the Bears have quietly found a way to remain relevant this season. They almost pulled off a huge comeback against their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday. Chicago trailed 21-3 and stormed back to take a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter. However, their defense could not hold up and the Vikings ultimately won 29-22.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy