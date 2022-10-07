ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
The Hill

White House names negotiator for global pandemic accord

The Biden administration on Tuesday appointed former U.N. ambassador Pamela Hamamoto to lead U.S. negotiations for the proposed global pandemic accord at the World Health Organization (WHO). The announcement highlights how seriously the Biden administration is taking the negotiations over the accord to prevent and respond to future pandemics, which WHO member countries agreed to…
POTUS
Reuters

IAEA chief Grossi says he is on his way to Kyiv

VIENNA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is on his way to Kyiv after holding talks with Russian officials on setting up a protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, he said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Mexico#Tax Collection#Economy Department#Mexican#Treasury

Comments / 0

Community Policy