Warren County, MS

WLBT

Suspects steal vehicle at convenience store in Vicksburg; vehicle later involved in I-20 crash

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department released information about several crimes that took place in the city over the past few days. VPD says officers responded to a carjacking at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K convenience store located at 3326 Clay Street. According to the department, the two victims told officers that three males approached them while they were sitting in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner and demanded they get out of the truck. VPD says the stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash on I-20 near the Flowers exit. The department is still investigating the crime.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Sheriff’s Office warns boaters of low Mississippi River levels

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is urging boaters to be careful when navigating on the Mississippi River and Yazoo River due to the low water levels. “We’re urging people to use extreme caution when boating in the Mississippi or the Yazoo, especially in low light conditions and at night,” Sheriff Martin Pace said. “Because there are stumps and other obstacles protruding out of the water that could be catastrophic if struck by a boat.”
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
Vicksburg Post

LOOKING BACK: The Alabama and Vicksburg Freight Depot dates back to Reconstruction

As early as 1886, there was a freight depot for the Alabama and Vicksburg Railroad located on the east side of Mulberry Street, between Madison and Depot streets. The one-story building extended across the width of the block with the rail lines on the east side of the building. In January 1899, a new depot building opened for business in the same block. It was east of the old building with the tracks running on the west side of the building.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Double car-jacking hits Vicksburg/Warren County

Two vehicles were car-jacked overnight in Vicksburg and Warren County. Just before 4:00 a.m. a report of a carjacking at the Circle K on Clay at Old Hwy 27 was reported. The victim claimed his black Toyota 4-Runner with Kansas plates was carjacked by 4 young black males who were in a red Dodge Charger. The victim was not injured.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels

JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg donates $36,500 to Catfish Row Museum kitchen

The development of a demonstration and teaching kitchen at Catfish Row Museum received a boost Monday when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $36,500 allocation for the project. The donation, which came from $3.5 million in state funds for the city’s riverfront development project, is the third grant...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Ameristar vehicle fire damages multiple vehicles

At 1:18 a.m. Sunday morning, a report of a vehicle fire at the Ameristar parking garage was called to 911. The Vicksburg Daily News live-streamed the fire. A smaller SUV had caught fire in the engine area. The two vehicles on either side of the SUV also received damage from the fire.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for killing woman in Jackson, among several other crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with the murder of a woman in Jackson. The Jackson Police Department says Robert Anderson, 37, shot and killed 27-year-old Carrie Flemming at 1805 Hospital Drive on Monday. According to JPD, Anderson was involved in several other crimes in the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rudolph Valentino stars in...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Ronald Laverne Lawyer

Ronald Laverne Lawyer, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Monday, October 3 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 76. He was a retired computer programmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus Jefferson Lawyer Sr. and Lillie Bosley Lawyer; his...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

