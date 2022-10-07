Read full article on original website
WLBT
Suspects steal vehicle at convenience store in Vicksburg; vehicle later involved in I-20 crash
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department released information about several crimes that took place in the city over the past few days. VPD says officers responded to a carjacking at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K convenience store located at 3326 Clay Street. According to the department, the two victims told officers that three males approached them while they were sitting in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner and demanded they get out of the truck. VPD says the stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash on I-20 near the Flowers exit. The department is still investigating the crime.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff’s Office warns boaters of low Mississippi River levels
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is urging boaters to be careful when navigating on the Mississippi River and Yazoo River due to the low water levels. “We’re urging people to use extreme caution when boating in the Mississippi or the Yazoo, especially in low light conditions and at night,” Sheriff Martin Pace said. “Because there are stumps and other obstacles protruding out of the water that could be catastrophic if struck by a boat.”
WLBT
Richard’s Disposal employee still recovering after being shot; had to have 4 surgeries, sister says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richard’s Disposal employee who was shot during his lunch break last week is still recuperating at UMMC, his sister says. Tiffany Jones, the sister of Bobby Jones, said that her brother was on his break with two other Richard’s employees at the Food Depot on Northside Drive when the shooting happened.
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: The Alabama and Vicksburg Freight Depot dates back to Reconstruction
As early as 1886, there was a freight depot for the Alabama and Vicksburg Railroad located on the east side of Mulberry Street, between Madison and Depot streets. The one-story building extended across the width of the block with the rail lines on the east side of the building. In January 1899, a new depot building opened for business in the same block. It was east of the old building with the tracks running on the west side of the building.
vicksburgnews.com
Double car-jacking hits Vicksburg/Warren County
Two vehicles were car-jacked overnight in Vicksburg and Warren County. Just before 4:00 a.m. a report of a carjacking at the Circle K on Clay at Old Hwy 27 was reported. The victim claimed his black Toyota 4-Runner with Kansas plates was carjacked by 4 young black males who were in a red Dodge Charger. The victim was not injured.
WLBT
Jackson could take over downtown holding facility this month, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could take over the third floor of the downtown Jackson jail later this month. However, even if the takeover occurs, it will likely be at least a couple of more months before the facility is again opened for use. Tuesday, City Attorney...
WAPT
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg donates $36,500 to Catfish Row Museum kitchen
The development of a demonstration and teaching kitchen at Catfish Row Museum received a boost Monday when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $36,500 allocation for the project. The donation, which came from $3.5 million in state funds for the city’s riverfront development project, is the third grant...
vicksburgnews.com
Ameristar vehicle fire damages multiple vehicles
At 1:18 a.m. Sunday morning, a report of a vehicle fire at the Ameristar parking garage was called to 911. The Vicksburg Daily News live-streamed the fire. A smaller SUV had caught fire in the engine area. The two vehicles on either side of the SUV also received damage from the fire.
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
WLBT
Man arrested for killing woman in Jackson, among several other crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with the murder of a woman in Jackson. The Jackson Police Department says Robert Anderson, 37, shot and killed 27-year-old Carrie Flemming at 1805 Hospital Drive on Monday. According to JPD, Anderson was involved in several other crimes in the...
Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rudolph Valentino stars in...
WLBT
State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
WLBT
Careless driving leads to one arrest, nearly 5 lbs. of marijuana discovery in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - The Byram Police Department has arrested and charged a man with trafficking after officers discovered a duffel bag of drugs. BPD originally stopped Terrus Willet for driving carelessly and improper equipment. After Willet was pulled over, police said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana...
Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
Vicksburg Post
Ronald Laverne Lawyer
Ronald Laverne Lawyer, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Monday, October 3 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 76. He was a retired computer programmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus Jefferson Lawyer Sr. and Lillie Bosley Lawyer; his...
Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
WLBT
Jackson water crisis sparks march, rally outside governor’s mansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Poor People’s Campaign and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition called for unison between the state and the city. “Free the land, clean the water, keep it public.”. That was the theme of Monday’s march in response to a crisis that has been felt by...
