Lexington Humane marks ‘Adopt-a-Dog Month’ with reduced fees. Here’s 5 available friends

By Meredith Howard
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

October is Adopt-a-Dog Month , and the Lexington Humane Society is celebrating the occasion by offering $25 adoption fees for most dogs, compared to the typical bill of $59 to $299.

Adoption fees may vary based on a canine’s age, breed, treatment provided by the shelter and other factors. The price of adoption includes spay/neuter procedures, a microchip with registration, up-to-date vaccinations, a free veterinarian wellness exam and more.

Those who are interested in adopting a dog can visit Lexington Humane Society to see the available animals, then partner with an adoption specialist to learn more and potentially facilitate the adoption.

The Lexington Humane Society’s Main Adoption Center is located at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, and the Everyday Adoption Center is inside PetSmart at 1945 Pavilion Way.

LHS facilitates about 150 to 200 canine adoptions each month, according to Meghan Hawkins, director of community engagement at LHS, and staff generally see higher adoption rates during promotional periods with lower adoption fees.

Along with being known as Adopt-a-Dog Month, October is also designated as National Pit Bull Awareness Month. Many of the adoptable dogs at LHS are mixed with this breed.

“I would say more than 50 percent of our adoptable dogs are pit bull mixes. Sadly, they continue to have a bad reputation and tend to end up in shelters as strays or owner surrenders,” Hawkins wrote in an email to the Herald-Leader.

Pit bulls are a popular breed numerically right now, Hawkins added, so that’s another reason they are commonly found in shelters. Although some people may think of them as aggressive, Hawkins encouraged those who are interested to consider adopting a pit bull.

“Pitbulls can make great family pets! They’re loving and playful, but can also be couch potatoes and can snooze with the best of them. You get the best of both worlds. We encourage people to add one (or two) to their families and help reverse the stigma surrounding them,” Hawkins said.

Larger and older dogs tend to wait longer in shelters for adoption, Hawkins said. Dogs that need to be a family’s sole pet also typically spend longer at LHS.

The humane society will host Beastie Ball: Wild Wild Westie from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at Hilton in downtown Lexington. Hawkins said the event will feature puppies, games, prizes, raffles, live music, food and more.

“Events like these are what allow us to raise money and continue caring for thousands of animals each year,” Hawkins said.

What dogs are currently up for adoption in Lexington?

Here are five dogs available for adoption from LHS as of Oct. 7:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yhtqm_0iQ6YlwV00
Bass is currently up for adoption from the Lexington Humane Society. Provided

Bass

Bass is a four-year-old male pit bull mix located at LHS’ Main Adoption Center. He does well with children over five years old, LHS’ website says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrZzo_0iQ6YlwV00
Seaweed is currently at the Lexington Humane Society’s Main Adoption Center. Lexington Humane Society

Seaweed

Seaweed is a one-year-old female pit bull mix who does well with children of all ages, LHS’ website says. She can be housed in an apartment, and a meet-and-greet is required with any other dogs you may have.

You can find Seaweed at the Main Adoption Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PycQo_0iQ6YlwV00
Citronella is currently up for adoption from the Lexington Humane Society. Provided

Citronella

Citronella is a two-year-old female pit bull mix who can be housed in an apartment. She does well with children of all ages, according to the LHS website, and she’s currently in a temporary foster home.

You can fill out an online form to request to meet Citronella if you’re interested in adoption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xf4j0_0iQ6YlwV00
Green Bean is currently up for adoption from the Lexington Humane Society. Provided

Green Bean

Green Bean is a one-year-old male pit bull mix who can be housed in an apartment. He’s a medium-sized dog, and he does well with children of all ages. Green Bean is located at the Main Adoption Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jp1Xt_0iQ6YlwV00
Xena is currently up for adoption from the Lexington Humane Society. Provided

Xena

Xena is a three-year-old, medium-sized female pit bull mix. She does well with children over 10, and she can be housed in an apartment. Xena is at the LHS Main Adoption Center.

Information about more adoptable dogs is available online.

Do you have a question about Lexington for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

