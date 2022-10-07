Read full article on original website
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win
Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable.cCoach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lights lamp Tuesday
Marchessault scored a goal on seven shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Marchessault got the Golden Knights on the board early in the second period. The 31-year-old winger had the second-best scoring total of his career in 2021-22, with 30 goals and 36 assists in 76 contests. Even if he can't replicate those point totals, he's a high-volume shooter with a physical edge who should provide solid category coverage in fantasy.
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Serves as safety valve underneath
Ricci hauled in all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound fullback played 20 of the Panthers' 69 snaps in the win and set a new single-game career high in receptions, but Ricci is unlikely to see an expanded role in the Carolina passing attack as a result. The 25-year-old will continue to serve as a little more than a dump-off target underneath when the quarterback is facing pressure, or if the team's key pass catchers are well covered.
NFL・
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
