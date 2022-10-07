ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

LEGO Bricktales Video Review

LEGO Bricktales reviewed by Sarah LeBoeuf on PC, also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It’s a shame that LEGO Bricktales can often get in its own way, because it’s a fun adventure that breathes new life into what a LEGO game can look like. Building brick structures feels almost as good on the screen as it does in real life, and even when the limited camera controls and obscure objectives cause frustration, you might still find yourself smiling and fist-pumping after completing a particularly tricky puzzle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Amazon Prime Early Access Nintendo Switch Deals

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is going on right now and it lasts from October 11-12. While some games and gaming things went on sale yesterday, now is when things get cranked up to 11, particularly if you love Nintendo (and who doesn't). The Prime Early Access sale has tons of deals on Switch games, both digital and physical, as well as MicroSD cards and a whole lot more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New Dungeons And Dragons AAA Game in Development at Dark Alliance Studio

The developer behind Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is working on a new, AAA D&D game and has rebranded from Tuque Games to Invoke Studios. As reported by Polygon, D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast announced the new game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will be "a AAA game derived from the Dungeons and Dragons universe".
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends Mobile: Champions, Season 3 of the Battle Royale Mobile Game Officially Announced; Here Is the Launch Trailer

Apex Legends Mobile season 2 comes to an end on October 18, 2022, and it also marks the beginning of Apex Legends Mobile Season 3. Through Season 2, players got an all-new legend, a new map and some new game modes, now all of them and sitting and wondering what season 3 has got in store for them. Fortunately, Apex Legends Mobile officially announced season 3, Champions, take a look at the launch trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Mysterious Machine - Grounded for Repairs

Brave the unknown and investigate the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. Venturing forward toward the tri-laser device is your first major challenge, and this Grounded guide walks you through how to activate the two broken lasers, along with how to face the challenges encountered along the way. Locate the Mysterious Machine.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Did Sony Get Ripped Off with this PS+ Deal? - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s Daily Fix of gaming news, we get a little insight into how much it costs Sony to put a game on PlayStation Plus. Based on their deal for Ark: Survival Evolved, it cost millions just to keep the game on PS+ for a month. But would you believe Microsoft spent a lot less to get the game on Xbox Game Pass for three years? Sony can afford it, though, as shipments for the PlayStation 5 have increased by 400%. Looks like the PS5 is about to have a very good holiday season. And Battlefield 2042's latest limited-time event was shut off after just 30 minutes. Why? Watch today's episode to find out. It's your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

10 Obscure Games We Love

Every gamer has at least one game they love, but it feels they're the only one who's ever played it. In this video IGN personalities share some of their favorite games that aren't very well known, and they'll let you know how to check them out today -- if you even can. The picks here span a 1994 Japan-only Sega Saturn game all the way to a little-known gem released just this year.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hunt: Showdown - Update 1.10: Stalker Beetle Trailer

Hunt: Showdown's update 1.10 brings the new Questline system, the new "Stalker Beetle" consumable, new weapon charms, and the Billy story to the competitive first-person bounty-hunting game. Watch the latest trailer highlighting the Stalker Beetle consumable. As the protectors of their keepers, the Stalker Beetles are bred to serve in...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds Edgerunners' Risk of Turning Cyberpsycho

Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. As reported by Games Radar, Nexus Mods user DJ_Kovrik uploaded a Wannabe Edgerunner mod that adds a humanity stat into Cyberpunk 2077. The mechanic hails from the Cyberpunk...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch 2: Activision Blizzard Apologizes for Troubled Launch, Offering Free In-Game Goodies

Overwatch 2 developers have apologized for the game's troubled launch, which was muddled with server problems and connectivity issues for players. After waiting years for a sequel, the Overwatch community finally had their hands on a new title in the series last week. However, the hero-shooter title met with several problems including DDoS attacks that prevented players from accessing the title.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Best Teams Day 1

The best teams for Hyakunin Ikki day 1 put your elemental reaction skills to the test during this Genshin Impact 3.1 event. Hyakunin Ikki includes Dendro characters and challenges suited to Dendro reactions this time, with plenty of rewards up for grabs, including Primogems and Inazuma weapon materials.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PUBG Mobile Bans Another 530,000 Accounts; Upgrades Its Cheat Detection and More

PUBG Mobile's ongoing effort of waging war against cheater is providing great results. Their anti cheat system is called Fog of War, it is a software that scans the area and the server to send visible information back to the client. This helps in taking down those wall shooting, x-ray vision cheaters. In their previous cheater banning spree, they were able to permanently suspend 405,610 accounts and 6,566 devices and also remove 2,091 online cheat ads with 28,229,588 followers and views.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The First 19 Minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn Gameplay

Watch the opening minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn gameplay. Stranded: Alien Dawn, according to Haemimont Games is a planet survival sim that pits a marooned group in your hands who will need to fight to survive. You'll need to make vital decisions to protect the survivors from your typical challenges. These include starvation, disease, weather, and of course... aliens.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valorant: Complete Trailer Leaks Showing Backstory of Upcoming Agent Harbor, Bike Chases in New Delhi, and More

Valorant just revealed its 21st addition to its Agent roster, and this time around, players will be receiving an Indian-origin character. The Valorant Indian Agent has been dubbed Harbor, and he seems to be a Water Controller. We recently learned more about him through the teaser dropped by Riot on its social media platform. These teasers have now been spotted in a 50-second Agent trailer released by Valorant. Check out the teasers and the official trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview

We played around 12 hours of Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting game from the studio known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. This beautiful game is shaping up to be a unique take on the genre. Wild Hearts will be released on next-gen consoles and PC with cross-play on February 17, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)

Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
VIDEO GAMES

