Gastonia, NC

WBTV

No threat found, Atrium Health office cleared in suspicious package investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cleared Atrium Health Corporate Operations of any threat following a suspicious package investigation Tuesday afternoon. CMPD tweeted about the investigation on Golf Acres Drive in Charlotte, saying the office building had been evacuated prior to the arrival of CMPD’s Bomb Squad Unit....
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

13-year-old killed in head-on dirt bike crash with pickup truck, North Carolina troopers say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 13-year-old died following a dirt bike crash in Alexander County this weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday on Barrett Mountain Road. 13-year-old Taylorsville resident Skylar Chapman was found suffering from injuries and was taken […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Lincolnton Man Found Dead

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that Michael Taylor was found deceased less than a quarter mile from his home. There is no foul play suspected. PREVIOUSLY (10/07/22):. LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte

1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. The fire took...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Queen City News

Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from Matthews store

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are being sought, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry […]
MATTHEWS, NC
cn2.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Assistance in Locating Missing Student

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing student who left school grounds this morning. Authorities tell us the Jala Camille Sims, 16, was last seen leaving the Chester County School District’s Alternative School around 9:44 am. Sims...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC

