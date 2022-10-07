Read full article on original website
WBTV
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged after law enforcement agencies in two counties say the two broke into three shelters on the same night and stole pit bull dogs from their kennels. According to the report from the Rowan Sheriff, two people broke into the Rowan...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to release crime stats for 3rd quarter of 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will provide a snapshot of crime in the city during the third quarter of 2022. It comes as Charlotte has seen an uptick in violent crime during the first half of the year. At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CMPD officials will give a...
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
WBTV
No threat found, Atrium Health office cleared in suspicious package investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cleared Atrium Health Corporate Operations of any threat following a suspicious package investigation Tuesday afternoon. CMPD tweeted about the investigation on Golf Acres Drive in Charlotte, saying the office building had been evacuated prior to the arrival of CMPD’s Bomb Squad Unit....
Wanted: Woman, man accused of stealing Kia SUV in Hildebran, deputies say
Bridget Bessette, 25, and Dustin Brewton, 33, are being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
WBTV
‘He started stabbing me:’ 12-year-old student is recovering after being stabbed on the school bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte student is at home healing this week after the unthinkable happened on his school bus last Friday. James Love III is 12-years-old and attends Aristotle Preparatory Academy in northwest Charlotte. Love says most of his days are peaceful but lately, one male student has been bullying him and other students.
WBTV
Woman arrested after ‘full-blown SWAT deployment’ at Vale home, officials say
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says.
13-year-old killed in head-on dirt bike crash with pickup truck, North Carolina troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 13-year-old died following a dirt bike crash in Alexander County this weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday on Barrett Mountain Road. 13-year-old Taylorsville resident Skylar Chapman was found suffering from injuries and was taken […]
WATCH: Lancaster Co. deputies search for woman accused of slamming car into Food Lion
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County deputies are looking for a woman who they said drove right into a local Food Lion Sunday. Channel 9′s Tina Terry could see the damage the car did to the entrance of the grocery store on Airport Road. She said the door is boarded up and needs repairs.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Lincolnton Man Found Dead
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that Michael Taylor was found deceased less than a quarter mile from his home. There is no foul play suspected. PREVIOUSLY (10/07/22):. LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad...
WBTV
Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says.
'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from Matthews store
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are being sought, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry […]
cn2.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeks Assistance in Locating Missing Student
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing student who left school grounds this morning. Authorities tell us the Jala Camille Sims, 16, was last seen leaving the Chester County School District’s Alternative School around 9:44 am. Sims...
Juvenile suspect in custody after shooting at Concord Hardee’s, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a domestic-related shooting Monday night at the Hardee’s on Church Street in Concord, police said. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is stable, officials said. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where Hardee’s was...
Man shot to death at Concord bus stop: Police
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
Dozens of rounds shot into home narrowly missing man sleeping in bed
CHARLOTTE — More than three dozen rounds were shot into a Grier Heights home early Monday and the owner is worried because the shooter has not been caught. The gunfire narrowly missed a 75-year-old man sleeping in his bed at the home on Marney Avenue in the southeast Charlotte area.
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
