41nbc.com
Peach County man arrested for murder, assault
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Peach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest in connection to a weekend murder. According to a booking report, Robert Burnette was arrested early Sunday, just after midnight in reference to crimes committed on Saturday. The report says the 51-year-old is being...
Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison
MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
41nbc.com
BCSO, GSP arrest over 30 in “Operation Street Defender”
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, executed “Operation Street Defender” on October 9. The focus of the operation was street racing, stunt driving and vandalism of Carolyn Crayton Park in downtown Macon. Law enforcement arrested...
41nbc.com
41nbc.com
WMAZ
Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. The weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day" was cut short when Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol carried out Operation Street Defender at Carolyn Crayton Park.
wgxa.tv
Missing man last seen in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office: 10 arrests made, 12 firearms seized in Operation ‘Red Zone’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 people were arrested and 12 firearms were seized Wednesday as part of Operation “Red Zone.”. Two of the firearms were reported stolen, and several narcotics were also seized, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. 29-year-old Kannyata Francis: Trafficking Schedule...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
Cops: Georgia woman evading arrest with child in car hits, injures 2 officers
A Monroe County woman is facing assault charges after she hit and injured two Forsyth police officers with her car as they attempted to take her into custody Thursday night, officials said.
Man who died after being shot in Warner Robins is identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update:. In a post to social media, the Warner Robins Police Department says the victim of the shooting has been identified. They say 60-year-old Tim Hopkins died from a gunshot wound. The post said that the family has been notified. Lt. Eric Grossman of Warner...
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office proactive in cutting crime with 'Operation Four Corners'
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb's homicide rate continues to climb, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is making progress in cutting down on other types of crime. Sheriff David Davis says they noticed some promising statistics in a recent study they did called "Operation Four Corners." Davis announced the crime reductions Thursday during a news conference in downtown Macon.
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
WMAZ
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: No serious injuries in crash that left car overturned
UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. -- Bibb County Deputies have given us an update on a crash that happened on I-16 just before 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was headed west on I-16 when they lost control and swerved into the right lane.
WRDW-TV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Macon man who died after being hit by vehicle identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who died on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle has been identified. Original Story: Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. In a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that 56-year-old Rusty Boone Allen...
