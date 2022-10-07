ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

41nbc.com

Peach County man arrested for murder, assault

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Peach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest in connection to a weekend murder. According to a booking report, Robert Burnette was arrested early Sunday, just after midnight in reference to crimes committed on Saturday. The report says the 51-year-old is being...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison

MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO, GSP arrest over 30 in “Operation Street Defender”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, executed “Operation Street Defender” on October 9. The focus of the operation was street racing, stunt driving and vandalism of Carolyn Crayton Park in downtown Macon. Law enforcement arrested...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO investigates fatal Bailey Avenue shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Deputies responded to a domestic situation call and, on the way there, were told of another person being shot...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD investigating suspicious death

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Missing man last seen in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Sheriff’s Office: 10 arrests made, 12 firearms seized in Operation ‘Red Zone’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 people were arrested and 12 firearms were seized Wednesday as part of Operation “Red Zone.”. Two of the firearms were reported stolen, and several narcotics were also seized, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. 29-year-old Kannyata Francis: Trafficking Schedule...
wgxa.tv

Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bailey Avenue Saturday. Deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m. Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: No serious injuries in crash that left car overturned

UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. -- Bibb County Deputies have given us an update on a crash that happened on I-16 just before 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was headed west on I-16 when they lost control and swerved into the right lane.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Macon man who died after being hit by vehicle identified

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who died on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle has been identified. Original Story: Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. In a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that 56-year-old Rusty Boone Allen...
MACON, GA

