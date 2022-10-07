ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montauk, NY

HuntingtonNow

Man Accused of Robbing Commack Bank

A Bay Shore man was arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Commack, Suffolk County police said Monday. George Swanton, 62, dressed as a woman to rob the Teachers Federal Cedit Union at 10 Venderbilt Motor Parkway. He was charged with third-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the Oct. 8 robbery.
COMMACK, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police to Hold Property Auction in Yaphank October 19

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, October 19 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and select property on Tuesday, October 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Who Robbed Commack Teachers Federal Credit Union in Custody, Suffolk Cops Say

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for robbing a Commack bank on October 8, 2022. On the date in question, a man entered Teachers Federal Credit Union, located at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, at approximately 11:30 a.m. and a handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the robber fled in a gray minivan.
COMMACK, NY
Daily Voice

Funding For ShotSpotter Detection System Approved In Suffolk County After Increase In Shootings

Following a significant increase in shootings, the Suffolk County Legislature has approved funding to restore the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. The Legislature approved the funding on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for the technology that was discontinued in 2019, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced. According to the DA's Office, shooting...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Kent Ives Feuerring of Sagaponack Dies October 6

Kent Ives Feuerring of Sagaponack died on October 6. He was 57. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, from 4-8 p.m. at the Brockett Funeral Home in... more. Suffolk County government is far from alone in having its computer network hacked last month — a massive data breach from which only in recent weeks has it begun to recover. “Top 10 Biggest Government Data Breaches of All Time in the U.S.” is the title of a report on the website Digital Guardian. The list is topped by the hacking of the U.S. Voter Database in 2015. In this, “the largest government data breach to date, a database of 191 million voters was exposed,” it says. “Again, and almost unfathomably, the problem came down to human error and oversight: ... by Karl Grossman.
SAGAPONACK, NY
WTNH

Woman dies in New London car crash: PD

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died in a car crash in New London Tuesday morning, according to police. The New London Police Department responded to a one-car crash around 8:30 a.m. on Nautilus Drive. At the scene, the woman driving the car was non-responsive. EMS treated her on scene before she was transported […]
NEW LONDON, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Two Men Shot Outside of Zeldin Long Island Home

Found Hiding Underneath Front Porch-Two Daughters Were Home Alone and Called 911. Today, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party nominee for Governor, issued the following statement after a shooting took place on their property at their home in Shirley, New York:. “Thank you to everyone...
SHIRLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69

The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69. Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville. Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
WTNH

2 arrested in gunpoint robbery over sneakers in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police arrested two suspects on Sunday following an armed robbery in the parking lot of the River Centre Plaza. Police responded to the incident on reports of an armed robbery taking place. Officers said the victim met the two suspects, a man and a woman, in the parking lot to […]
CROMWELL, CT

