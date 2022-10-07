Kent Ives Feuerring of Sagaponack died on October 6. He was 57. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, from 4-8 p.m. at the Brockett Funeral Home in... more. Suffolk County government is far from alone in having its computer network hacked last month — a massive data breach from which only in recent weeks has it begun to recover. “Top 10 Biggest Government Data Breaches of All Time in the U.S.” is the title of a report on the website Digital Guardian. The list is topped by the hacking of the U.S. Voter Database in 2015. In this, “the largest government data breach to date, a database of 191 million voters was exposed,” it says. “Again, and almost unfathomably, the problem came down to human error and oversight: ... by Karl Grossman.

SAGAPONACK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO