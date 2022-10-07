Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suffolk County Police To Auction Jewelry, Tools, Electronics
Police on Long Island announced plans to hold a property auction next week. The Suffolk County Police Department said the auction will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. SCPD said the auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will...
Man Accused of Robbing Commack Bank
A Bay Shore man was arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Commack, Suffolk County police said Monday. George Swanton, 62, dressed as a woman to rob the Teachers Federal Cedit Union at 10 Venderbilt Motor Parkway. He was charged with third-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the Oct. 8 robbery.
East End mom accused of DWI with 2 sons in car
According to Riverhead police, several calls came in about a car driving erratically on Edwards Avenue in Calverton around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
FBI tracking new lead in connection to Gilgo Beach murders in Alabama
Police believe relatives of a man in Alabama could hold the key to identifying Jane Doe #3 and her toddler daughter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police to Hold Property Auction in Yaphank October 19
The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, October 19 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and select property on Tuesday, October 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
longisland.com
Man Who Robbed Commack Teachers Federal Credit Union in Custody, Suffolk Cops Say
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for robbing a Commack bank on October 8, 2022. On the date in question, a man entered Teachers Federal Credit Union, located at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, at approximately 11:30 a.m. and a handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the robber fled in a gray minivan.
ALERT CENTER: Police: 2 men wanted in gunpoint robbery at Riverhead deli
The incident happened Monday night near "El Chapincito Deli" on East Main Street and Prospect Place.
Funding For ShotSpotter Detection System Approved In Suffolk County After Increase In Shootings
Following a significant increase in shootings, the Suffolk County Legislature has approved funding to restore the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. The Legislature approved the funding on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for the technology that was discontinued in 2019, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced. According to the DA's Office, shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LI officials deploy 'strike force' to Rep. Lee Zeldin's neighborhood after drive-by shooting
Officials on Long Island have deployed a ‘strike force’ in the neighborhood of Rep. Lee Zeldin after retaliation concerns following the drive-by shooting that injured two teen boys on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk Police Commissioner said Monday.
Man Driving Drunk With Young Daughters In Vehicle Flees Scene Of Riverhead Crash, Police Say
A man who attempted to flee a crash on Long Island was charged with alleged drunk driving with his two young daughters in the vehicle. The incident took place in Riverhead around 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the area of 700 Country Road. According to Riverhead Police, when officers...
ALERT CENTER: Woman wanted for stealing handbag, money from Commack yard sale
According to police, the woman stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane on Sept. 17.
4 Nabbed In Takedown Of 'Vast Drug Network' Operating In Montauk, Throughout Northeast, DA Says
Four Long Island men have been arrested for allegedly running a drug ring that sold drugs through the Northeast. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Friday, Oct. 7, that the four Montauk residents had been arrested and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance. The four are:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27east.com
Kent Ives Feuerring of Sagaponack Dies October 6
Kent Ives Feuerring of Sagaponack died on October 6. He was 57. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, from 4-8 p.m. at the Brockett Funeral Home in... more. Suffolk County government is far from alone in having its computer network hacked last month — a massive data breach from which only in recent weeks has it begun to recover. “Top 10 Biggest Government Data Breaches of All Time in the U.S.” is the title of a report on the website Digital Guardian. The list is topped by the hacking of the U.S. Voter Database in 2015. In this, “the largest government data breach to date, a database of 191 million voters was exposed,” it says. “Again, and almost unfathomably, the problem came down to human error and oversight: ... by Karl Grossman.
Riverhead Woman Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Trees, Mailbox In Southampton, Police Say
A 33-year-old woman was accused of driving intoxicated after police said she crashed into trees and a mailbox on Long Island. Police received a report of a crash on Ludlam Avenue in Riverside at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Officers determined that Dajoun...
Long Island woman allegedly hits boy, 15, with her SUV on purpose, drives off
MASTIC BEACH, NY (PIX11) — A woman allegedly intentionally hit a 15-year-old boy with her SUV, then fled the Mastic Beach parking lot on Friday, police said. Jennifer Nelson confronted the teen and several others on Mastic Road on Saturday morning about an earlier altercation involving her own child, officials said. When the teens dispersed, […]
Principal testifies that school filed multiple CPS reports regarding Valva brothers
The principal also says that the boys were potty trained initially and then were sent to school in pullups the following year and sometimes in urine-soaked clothes.
Woman dies in New London car crash: PD
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died in a car crash in New London Tuesday morning, according to police. The New London Police Department responded to a one-car crash around 8:30 a.m. on Nautilus Drive. At the scene, the woman driving the car was non-responsive. EMS treated her on scene before she was transported […]
yonkerstimes.com
Two Men Shot Outside of Zeldin Long Island Home
Found Hiding Underneath Front Porch-Two Daughters Were Home Alone and Called 911. Today, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party nominee for Governor, issued the following statement after a shooting took place on their property at their home in Shirley, New York:. “Thank you to everyone...
Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69
The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69. Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville. Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.
2 arrested in gunpoint robbery over sneakers in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police arrested two suspects on Sunday following an armed robbery in the parking lot of the River Centre Plaza. Police responded to the incident on reports of an armed robbery taking place. Officers said the victim met the two suspects, a man and a woman, in the parking lot to […]
Comments / 0