Lafayette, LA

LPSS: Student made false report to SRO resulting in 3 hour lockdown at Paul Breaux Middle

By Dawson Damico, Scott Yoshonis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebjFG_0iQ6W5eI00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Another local school went on lockdown after receiving death threats, and a student has been arrested in connection to terrorizing.

Police have confirmed that Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette was put under lockdown Friday morning.

Lafayette High School lockdown lifted, two arrested

The lockdown was reduced to shelter-in-place, and then lifted entirely after lunch.

“Around 9:30 a.m., staff and resource officers received information about a student possibly being on campus with a gun,” Lafayette Police spokesman Matthew Benoit said. “The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Law enforcement are on scene conducting lock down protocol and searching the campus. Updates are being provided to parents by the Lafayette Parish School System.”

Students whose parents were on school grounds were allowed to leave after lunch. The rest of the student body will leave school on their normal schedule.

According to the Lafayette Parish School System, the student who was arrested made a false report to the school resource officer stating that two other students were seen on campus with a gun, resulting in a three-hour lockdown of the school.

The student was charged with terrorizing and placed into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

