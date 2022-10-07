ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film classes online Saturdays through George Eastman Museum

By Dan Gross
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester, photography, and film go hand-in-hand, with a history steeped with innovations from George Eastman and Eastman Kodak. So it can be daunting to get into film photography.

Saturdays in October the George Eastman Museum is looking to demystify the process, and show the beginner that film photography is not only achievable but is fun and rewarding. The series is called “Analog Academy,” and you can register here.

It’s hosted in partnership with CineStill film, a company that is both in Rochester and California. Included with registration is a discount on CineStill chemistry and products.

Remaining dates:

  • Saturday, October 8 12 p.m. EDT – Black and white film processing
  • Saturday, October 15, 12 p.m. EDT – Color film, history
  • Saturday, October 22, 12 p.m. EDT – How to scan & digitize film

CineStill’s Customer Solutions Manager Andre Domingues will run most of the workshops, and Eastman Museum’s Historic Process Specialist Nick Brandreth will provide historic context and other input.

Brandreth says that with each class there is a Discord server — he says you can think about it like an AOL chat room — where participants from across Rochester and the world, can ask questions of the instructors and chat with themselves.

“Imagine if you could go watch something on the Food Network and then ask you know, Alton Brown directly ‘Hey, how did you know, brown that sugar?,’ or something like that,” Brandreth said.

And you don’t even need a dedicated dark room.

“It doesn’t require lots of fancy equipment, you don’t require dedicated spaces to this, it can be the type of thing where you put all your chemistry in a little tote, and you put it under your counter, and then you just pop it out when you’re ready to go,” Brandreth said, adding that the bathroom tub is another ideal place to process your film.

Brandreth says these classes are loose and informal, and they will be going back to in-person classes next year.

