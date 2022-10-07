Read full article on original website
Related
wgil.com
Remembering Coach Gary Bruington
Long time Galesburg High School head baseball coach Gary Bruington passed away last week. His career with the Streaks included the 1988 Class 2A Illinois State Championship. A couple of the members of that team, Jeremy Kleine and Lance Aten joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about coach “Bru”.
wgil.com
Project Fit America Program At Silas Willard Elementary School
OSF Healthcare is teaming up with Project Fit America to bring their healthy living program to Silas Willard Elementary School. Hanna Landis, Pediatric Wellness Specialist with OSF HealthCare talked about the program with Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News”.
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
KWQC
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport
One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
KWQC
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
First Alert Forecast - Showers to start Wednesday with some afternoon sun and more evening rain. Showers to start Wednesday with some afternoon sun and more evening rain. Keep the wet weather gear handy this afternoon. Showers and a few storms will continue across parts of the region.
2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured
Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
RELATED PEOPLE
starvedrock.media
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
wgil.com
Better Business Bureau Helping Keep You Safe From Scams
The Better Business Bureau is trying to help prevent you from becoming a victim of a scam. They come in many forms, including many online. Galesburg native Don O’Brien is an Investigations Manager with the BBB. He joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about a few of the scams to be aware of.
Galesburg Police respond to five vehicles being burglarized Thursday
Galesburg Police on Thursday, October 6th, responded to the 1500 block of Mulberry Street in response to a report of two motor vehicle being burglarized. Police met with a 33-year-old female and a 34-year-old man who reported her wallet was taken from her minivan and $300 was taken from the man’s pickup truck. Both vehicles were left unlocked overnight.
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fire breaks out in Coralville on Highway 6
First responders arrived to the scene where a fire broke out at 304 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two firetrucks, alongside several firefighters, were actively spraying water to put out the fire. According to the Iowa City Police Log, the fire originated on the third floor of the building on the North side.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate three shooting scenes
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are responding to three different shots fired calls in the city’s East Bluff neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers responded around 2:07 P.M. to areas near Archer and California Avenues. In total, between the multiple alerts, 22 rounds were believed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
Woman identified in car crash near Walcott
UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
ourquadcities.com
Two East Galesburg men arrested after car stolen
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on a stolen Chevrolet Equinox, at 106 Miller Ave., in East Galesburg. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the resident who identified Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle, according to a Thursday release.
KWQC
Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
Comments / 0