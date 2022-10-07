ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Repairs close Charlotte’s emergency homeless shelter just as colder nights arrive

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

Just as colder temperatures arrive, Charlotte’s main overnight emergency men’s homeless shelter has been forced to close temporarily for needed repairs.

The Lucille Giles Center in the 3400 block of Statesville Avenue “meets a critical need in our community by providing 118 shelter beds each night,” CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly of the nonprofit Roof Above said in a news release Friday.

The center will stay closed through January so workers can completely renovate the bathroom, install a new heating and air conditioning system and make other repairs, she said.

Repairs are underway thanks to financial supporters, including lead donor Howard Levine , Clasen-Kelly said.

Roof Above will continue to offer 118 spaces for overnight shelter elsewhere, she said:

▪ On Monday, a 56-bed motel-based shelter opened. Guests with steady incomes moved to that shelter from the Howard Levine Men’s Shelter and Tryon Men’s Shelter , according to Clasen-Kelly.

Roof Above was then able to open a dorm in the Howard Levine Men’s Shelter for overnight shelter, she said.

Howard Levine Men’s Shelter is in front of the Lucille Giles Center. Tryon Shelter is in the 1200 block of North Tryon Street.

Volunteers are needed to provide 56 bag lunches at the new motel-based shelter through January. Volunteers can register on SignUpGenius.com .

▪ On Tuesday, 68 beds/mats at the Howard Levine Men’s Shelter and 50 mats at Tryon Shelter were made accessible for overnight shelter.

“While we know the timing of this is difficult given the upcoming colder weather, we are working to ensure our buildings are functional and doing so with urgency,” Clasen-Kelly said in the message.

Roof Above also will have its Room in the Inn program fully operational on Dec. 1, “which will provide additional options for shelter this winter season,” Clasen-Kelly said.

Charlotte Observer

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

