Moderna In-Licenses Autolus' Technology For mRNA-Based Cancer Therapeutics
Moderna Inc MRNA has exercised its option to license Autolus Therapeutics plc's AUTL proprietary binders against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target for the development and commercialization of mRNA therapeutics. This follows an original agreement with Moderna announced in August 2021, granting Moderna an exclusive option to license Autolus' proprietary binders for...
Moderna Shares Are Surging After Merck Exercised Personalized Cancer Vaccine Pact
Moderna Inc MRNA said Merck & Co Inc MRK had exercised an option to jointly develop and potentially sell personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine. Personalized cancer vaccines prime the immune system so patients can generate a tailored antitumor response to their tumor mutation signature to treat their cancer. mRNA-4157/V940 is designed...
Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually,...
Short Volatility Alert: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
On Tuesday, shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +10.02% to $10.98. The overall sentiment for IVR has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility...
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market
RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
KnowBe4 Shares Pop On Vista Takeover Deal
The private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners has inked a deal to purchase the cybersecurity provider KnowBe4, Inc KNBE for about $4.6 billion. The deal valued KnowBe4 at nearly $25 per share, the Wall Street Journal reported. The stock closed at $21.59 on October 11. In September, KnowBe4 said it had...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About KKR & Co
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on KKR & Co KKR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Wednesday's Market Minute: A Crisis of Good Data?
By now, we all know the situation. The labor market is strong, inflation’s still hot, and the Fed’s nowhere near backing down. Treasury yields and the dollar are moving perfectly in sync higher, and the stock market is going in the opposite direction. For investors, nothing matters more...
XPO Logistics' Proposed Spin-Off RXO Raises $355M Via Debt Offering
XPO Logistics Inc's XPO wholly owned subsidiary, RXO Inc, has priced an offering of $355 million of notes due 2027. The notes will be issued by XPO's wholly owned subsidiary, XPO Escrow Sub, LLC, which will merge with and into RXO, as a result of which the notes will become the direct obligations of RXO.
Pioneer Municipal High IT: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.8 cents per share. On Monday, Pioneer Municipal High IT will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.8 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products & Chemicals APD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Air Products & Chemicals has an average price target of $287.0 with a high of $321.00 and a low of $243.00.
Clear Channel Outdoor And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
US gold futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Owens & Minor Shares Plummet On Reduced Annual Forecasts
Owens & Minor Inc OMI expects Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.15 - $0.17 and adjusted EPS of $0.39 - $0.41, below the consensus of $0.51. The company has also updated its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50 - $2.60, down from the previous guidance of $2.85 - $3.15. OMI expects...
Fortive Will Perform Consistently Even As Macro Slows Into 2023: Analyst
Fortive Corp’s FTV stock valuation is “undemanding,” while the company faces lower macro risk to earnings, according to Morgan Stanley. The Fortive Analyst: Joshua Pokrzywinski upgraded the rating for Fortive from Equal Weight to Overweight, while raising the price target from $68 to $73. The Fortive Thesis:...
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.89. Clearway Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at $-4.37, which has decreased by 1460.71% compared to Q1, which was -0.28. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.84%, which has decreased by 0.67% from 4.51% in the previous quarter. NRG Energy saw a...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Becton, Dickinson
Within the last quarter, Becton, Dickinson BDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Becton, Dickinson. The company has an average price target of $286.5 with a high of $319.00 and a low of $272.00.
Preview: Walgreens Boots Alliance's Earnings
Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance bulls will hope to hear the company...
Analyst Ratings for Lyft
Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Lyft LYFT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
