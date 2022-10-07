Read full article on original website
KRMG In Depth: A frank conversation with Gov. Kevin Stitt headed into the November elections
TULSA — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is locked in a battle many would not have predicted just a few short months ago. Monday, the Intertribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes chose to endorse his opponent, Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the sitting Superintendent of Public Instruction. Considering the relatively unprecedented...
Cherokee Art Market recognizes Cherokee Nation citizen Troy Jackson with Best of Show Award
TULSA, Okla. – The 17th annual Cherokee Art Market kicked off Friday evening with an awards reception recognizing Cherokee Nation citizen Troy Jackson with the Best of Show Award for “Ancestral Duplication: Battle for our Language.”. The oversized, replicated warriors club is made of fabricated steel with clay...
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
“Your Man” Josh Turner celebrates traditional country music at Hard Rock Live Jan. 18
TULSA, Okla. – One of country music’s most recognizable voices, Josh Turner, is sharing his reverence for traditional country music at Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Oct. 14. For nearly two decades, Turner has had...
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
City celebrates 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
Tulsa State Fair comes to a close
TULSA, Okla. — As the Tulsa State Fair draws to a close the people behind the event said it’s been both safe and successful. It’s thought around a million people have visited the fair over the last 11 days and given Green Country an economic boost. The...
Victory Church takes single-parent families to Tulsa State Fair
Thanks to Victory Church and the Tulsa Dream Center, more than 300 families are making memories at the fair free of cost.
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
Paranormal exploration set up for Claremore Belvidere Mansion
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Two Oklahoma groups are teaming up to explore history and the paranormal in Claremore. Sooner State Paranormal Society is opening up a paranormal exploration at the historic Belvidere Mansion with all proceeds going to the Rogers County Historical Society. Bryan Casey, the founder of Sooner State...
Business Gives Green Country Vietnam Veteran Free Dentures
A dental practice in Catoosa is celebrating Veteran’s Day a little early by giving one Tulsa veteran the gift of free dental care. Randy Thrower is headed to Florida to meet up with some of his Navy shipmates he hasn’t seen in 50 years. Affordable Dentures and Implants...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted
TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
Missing Tulsa man found
TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
Vape shop reports increase of young people trying to buy vapes, Claremore PD to continue stings
CLAREMORE, Okla. — There are calls for all vape shops across Green Country to comply with the law and make sure they’re asking anyone underage for ID. This comes as Claremore Police said they will continue to carry out undercover stings to make sure vape shops aren’t selling to children.
Watch: Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair
What could be cuter than baby animals? More than 100 have been born this week at the Tulsa State Fair. The Birthing Center is at the Super Duty Arena on the fairgrounds. Each mama animal is bred in time to give birth at the fair so people can meet the baby animals. Inside the Aglahoma building at the fair, you'll see dozens of baby animals in their first few days of life.
