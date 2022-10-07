PHOTOS: Police release Wells Fargo armed robbery suspect photos
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William Police Department has released photos of the suspect connected to the armed robbery of a Wells Fargo bank.
The robbery took place at Wells Fargo on the 8100 block of Sudley Road in the Manassas area on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Police say the suspect passed a threatening note to the teller and flashed a gun before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the bank.
Police described the man as a 20 to 30-year-old black man between 5’3″ and 5’8″, and between 180 and 220 pounds. He was caught on security footage wearing a black mask, black fitted cap, blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with a yellow reflective T-shirt underneath.Judge: Virginia’s discrimination lawsuit against police department can move forward
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.
