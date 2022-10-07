Momentum Commercial Realty Acquires 66.7 Acres in Downtown Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022--

Momentum Commercial Realty, Inc recently purchased 66.7 acres of land at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 67 and W. Main Street in downtown Midlothian for future development.

Ricardo Quinones, Edward Bogel, and Collins Meier of Davidson Bogel Real Estate, LLC represented the Seller in the transaction. While the Purchaser, Momentum Commercial Realty, Inc, was represented by Jonathan Cooper of Davidson Bogel Real Estate, LLC.

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr., and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principal of the company is exceptional client service, with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.

For more information, visit db2re .com.

