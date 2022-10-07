ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to watch tonight’s NC Senate debate between Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

North Carolina Senate hopefuls Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd will square off on Friday night in what’s expected to be the lone debate of the campaign .

The candidates, both running to succeed outgoing Republican Sen. Richard Burr, are in the home stretch ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Spectrum News 1 will air the debate, to be moderated by Spectrum reporter Tim Boyum. Issues that will be discussed, the network says , include “the economy, inflation, abortion and immigration.” The network will also offer pre-and post-debate coverage featuring analysts and Senate candidates from the Libertarian and Green parties.

Here’s how to watch or stream Friday’s debate whether or not you have Spectrum cable:

How to watch NC Senate debate on TV

Spectrum customers can watch the debate, along with pre- and post-debate coverage, live on Spectrum News 1.

Special coverage starts at 7 p.m., and the debate starts at 8 p.m.

How to stream NC Senate debate on Spectrum

If you have Spectrum cable, you can also watch the debate live at https://spectrumlocalnews.com/live . You’ll need to log in with your Spectrum credentials.

You can also stream the debate and related coverage on the Spectrum app. Watch the debate by logging in with your Spectrum credentials or choosing “Spectrum Open Access Pass” if you’re not a subscriber.”

