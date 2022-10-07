ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Benzinga

Twitter Hoax: No, Nancy Pelosi Did Not Rush Out And Buy Cannabis Stocks After Biden's Pardon Announcement

This Tweet exploded onto cyberspace and spread like "the lie that traveled halfway around the world before the truth could put its shoes on." AP’S assessment, which no one seems to doubt: False. Reuters never published such a report. Additionally, financial disclosures show no record of Pelosi making such a stock purchase, which a spokesperson for the California congresswoman’s office also confirmed.
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
morningbrew.com

Biden takes major steps toward marijuana decriminalization

Yesterday 79-year-old President Biden became the unlikely face of the cannabis reform movement. He announced the biggest steps ever taken by the US federal government toward decriminalizing marijuana by a) pardoning all Americans convicted of simple possession under federal law and b) directing agencies to review how the government classifies marijuana.
BBC

Will the Biden administration overhaul US cannabis policy?

US cannabis policy has been thrust to the fore after President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon for Americans federally convicted of possessing small amounts of the drug. Mr Biden also urged governors to do likewise on state offences and called for a review on whether cannabis should be listed as a less serious drug.
The Atlantic

Biden Goes to Pot

Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
