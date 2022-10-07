Read full article on original website
Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject | Opinion
Ipsos released a new poll this past Wednesday that measured President Joe Biden’s national approval rating after recent events like his controversial speech, here’s what they revealed.
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
Musk Calls For Younger Presidents, 'You Don't Want To Be Too Far From The Average Age Of The Population' To Stay In Touch
After years of voting for Democrats, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently admitted to voting for Republicans. Musk has a favorite candidate for the 2024 presidential election and also has battled with President Joe Biden, two topics covered in a recent interview. What Happened: Musk has been increasingly vocal...
Twitter Hoax: No, Nancy Pelosi Did Not Rush Out And Buy Cannabis Stocks After Biden's Pardon Announcement
This Tweet exploded onto cyberspace and spread like "the lie that traveled halfway around the world before the truth could put its shoes on." AP’S assessment, which no one seems to doubt: False. Reuters never published such a report. Additionally, financial disclosures show no record of Pelosi making such a stock purchase, which a spokesperson for the California congresswoman’s office also confirmed.
Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats
Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
Biden takes major steps toward marijuana decriminalization
Yesterday 79-year-old President Biden became the unlikely face of the cannabis reform movement. He announced the biggest steps ever taken by the US federal government toward decriminalizing marijuana by a) pardoning all Americans convicted of simple possession under federal law and b) directing agencies to review how the government classifies marijuana.
Will the Biden administration overhaul US cannabis policy?
US cannabis policy has been thrust to the fore after President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon for Americans federally convicted of possessing small amounts of the drug. Mr Biden also urged governors to do likewise on state offences and called for a review on whether cannabis should be listed as a less serious drug.
Booker Comments On Biden Pardons: 'Now It's Time For Congress And States' To Take The Next Step
President Joe Biden announced he will pardon all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday, sending cannabis stocks soaring. The historic move signals the possibility of broader marijuana reform, something cannabis activists have been seeking for a long time and the majority of U.S. voters support.
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
Trump Goes After Pelosi For Delay In Congressional Trading Ban Bill: 'Look At Her Stocks...She Did Better Than Warren Buffett'
Donald Trump recently took potshots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the delay in bringing to the floor a bill seeking a ban on trading by lawmakers before the Nov. 4 midterms elections, the Hill reported. The former president was reportedly speaking at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, in...
