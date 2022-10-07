ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Crews contain structure fire to 1 room in Palermo on Saturday

PALERMO, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 1800 block of S. Villa Ave. in Palermo on Saturday. The fire has been contained to a room and its contents. It has not extended to the attic or the rest of the house.
PALERMO, CA
krcrtv.com

Outage Alert: Over 1,500 residents without power south of Lake Oroville

Oroville, CA. — 1,535 homes in Oroville have lost power around 5:00 PM this evening. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage will be resolved by 9:15 PM tonight. The cause of the outage is currently unknown, but PG&E says they currently have a crew working to assess the outage. The outage affecting residents south of Lake Oroville, along Forbestown Road and Miner's Ranch Road.
OROVILLE, CA
Orland, CA
Orland, CA
krcrtv.com

Orland fire destroys one building, causes internet outage

ORLAND, Calif. — A significant structure fire destroyed one building on Sixth Street in Orland Thursday night, bringing down power and internet lines. Over 1,100 PG&E customers in the area lost power that night, while the AT&T outage lasted until midday Friday. The building was a part of the...
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE responding to vegetation fire in South Redding

REDDING, Calif. - 8:22 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says the Hobby Fire remains at 12 acres and is 60% contained. Firefighters will be on scene mopping up Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE. Officials say the fired has been determined to be human caused. Officials also say...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Thousands of customers restored power in Chico, Cohasset

CHICO, Calif. 1:53 P.M. UPDATE - Thousands were without power in north Chico and through Cohasset, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out at about 12:40 p.m. to 2,175 customers. PG&E’s website said power was estimated to be restored by 3:45 p.m. but power returned before 2 p.m.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stabbing suspect arrested behind RABA Station in Redding Sunday morning

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that they arrested a stabbing suspect behind the RABA Station on South Market Street in Redding on Sunday at around 7:10 a.m. Redding police responded to the scene after receiving a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a 65-year-old...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after attempted burglary in Redding Sunday morning

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested after possibly attempting to burglarize Trilogy Architecture & Design at 2055Pne St. in Redding on Sunday at about 2:04 P.M. When a Redding Police officer responded to an alarm activation at the office, they saw Travis McLaughlin, 34, of...
REDDING, CA
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
ORLAND, CA

