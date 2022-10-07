Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Crews contain structure fire to 1 room in Palermo on Saturday
PALERMO, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 1800 block of S. Villa Ave. in Palermo on Saturday. The fire has been contained to a room and its contents. It has not extended to the attic or the rest of the house.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico firefighters respond to small vegetation fire at Bidwell Park Golf Course
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Fire Department says that Engine 35 responded to a vegetation fire near the Bidwell Park Golf Course on Sunday. The size of the fire is unknown, but Chico Fire says that it was small. No other information is known at this time.
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Over 1,500 residents without power south of Lake Oroville
Oroville, CA. — 1,535 homes in Oroville have lost power around 5:00 PM this evening. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage will be resolved by 9:15 PM tonight. The cause of the outage is currently unknown, but PG&E says they currently have a crew working to assess the outage. The outage affecting residents south of Lake Oroville, along Forbestown Road and Miner's Ranch Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle driver flown to Enloe after 3-vehicle crash near Willows Sunday
WILLOWS, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one lane has been opened on Hwy 99W as tow trucks work to haul off the three vehicles. The Willows Fire Department responded to an accident in the area of Hwy 99W and County Road 68 on Sunday. CHP says that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says smoke from training burn may be visible until about 4 p.m.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the Butte College Fire Academy will be conducting a training burn on their main campus on Saturday. Smoke from the burn may be visible from 3 p.m., until about 4 p.m. CAL FIRE is aware of this controlled burn.
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 1,500 PG&E customers in Oroville area Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. 10:39 A.M. UPDATE - Power has been stored for 1,582 PG&E customers in the Oroville area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at 9:34 a.m. The power came back on at around 10:35 a.m. The estimated restoration...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain fire in rice field at 30 acres in Richvale Saturday
RICHVALE, Calif. 1:03 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the Vale Fire has been contained at 30 acres in one section of an already-harvested rice field surrounded by dirt roads. The fire is burning off of Aguas Frias Road in Richvale. CAL FIRE has called this incident...
krcrtv.com
Orland fire destroys one building, causes internet outage
ORLAND, Calif. — A significant structure fire destroyed one building on Sixth Street in Orland Thursday night, bringing down power and internet lines. Over 1,100 PG&E customers in the area lost power that night, while the AT&T outage lasted until midday Friday. The building was a part of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Power has been restored to PG&E customers in Orland after commercial structure fire
ORLAND, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 7, 1:56 AM:. PG&E's outage map shows power has been restored to over 1,100 customers in the Orland area after a commercial structure fire knocked down nearby powerlines Thursday night. The fire occurred near Bucke's Feed & Grain off of 6th Street and Railroad...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE responding to vegetation fire in South Redding
REDDING, Calif. - 8:22 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says the Hobby Fire remains at 12 acres and is 60% contained. Firefighters will be on scene mopping up Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE. Officials say the fired has been determined to be human caused. Officials also say...
actionnewsnow.com
Thousands of customers restored power in Chico, Cohasset
CHICO, Calif. 1:53 P.M. UPDATE - Thousands were without power in north Chico and through Cohasset, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out at about 12:40 p.m. to 2,175 customers. PG&E’s website said power was estimated to be restored by 3:45 p.m. but power returned before 2 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Stabbing suspect arrested behind RABA Station in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that they arrested a stabbing suspect behind the RABA Station on South Market Street in Redding on Sunday at around 7:10 a.m. Redding police responded to the scene after receiving a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a 65-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
KTVL
Man arrested for vandalizing and attempting to burglarize multiple stores in Redding
REDDING, Calif — At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 8. Redding Police were made aware of a possible burglary in progress at the 99 Cents Only Store in Redding. A man, later identified to be 51-year-old Rafael Zendejas, was reportedly smashing the store's front windows with rocks. Upon...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after attempted burglary in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested after possibly attempting to burglarize Trilogy Architecture & Design at 2055Pne St. in Redding on Sunday at about 2:04 P.M. When a Redding Police officer responded to an alarm activation at the office, they saw Travis McLaughlin, 34, of...
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested in Red Bluff area for possession of over 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Tehama County Probation Department says that K9 unit, Riggs, helped officers find suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday in the Red Bluff area. K9 Riggs, during a free-air sniff, alerted officers to the presence of suspected cocaine in a locked suitcase in a...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigating Tuesday’s deadly collision near Las Plumas High as hit-and-run
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:12 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. The coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Chad Henderson from Oroville. The CHP looking for a suspect who they believe hit Henderson...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
Comments / 0