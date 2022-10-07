Read full article on original website
Jason Tate
4d ago
It truly is a sad situation but if you so choose to act like an adult be charged as one. these young kids need to understand that there is no coming back from said actions.
Reply
26
PJ Clarke
4d ago
You don't understand why we have a regime of juvenile laws if we are going to try juvenile's as adults. How about this for some common sense reasoning. If a juvenile acts like an adult with malice aforethought in committing a crime, then he should be charged as an adult. You pay to play.
Reply
12
Dan Lage
3d ago
Fine. Drop the age of adult criminal charges to 16. They know right from wrong, and they are betting the system will let them out in a few short years.
Reply(1)
3
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridorDavid HeitzAurora, CO
What's happening in DougCo schools this monthSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal PalaceDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollarsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Comments / 14