Denver, CO

Jason Tate
4d ago

It truly is a sad situation but if you so choose to act like an adult be charged as one. these young kids need to understand that there is no coming back from said actions.

PJ Clarke
4d ago

You don't understand why we have a regime of juvenile laws if we are going to try juvenile's as adults. How about this for some common sense reasoning. If a juvenile acts like an adult with malice aforethought in committing a crime, then he should be charged as an adult. You pay to play.

Dan Lage
3d ago

Fine. Drop the age of adult criminal charges to 16. They know right from wrong, and they are betting the system will let them out in a few short years.

Westword

Rock Rest Lodge Update: Growing Trend of Charging Drivers Who Kill With Murder

On October 10, 29-year-old Ruben Marquez was formally charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a truck to kill one person and injure seven others outside Golden's venerable Rock Rest Lodge early on October 9. Accused of accessory to first-degree murder, among other charges, was 25-year-old Ernest Avila, who owned the truck and is believed to have been Marquez's passenger at the time of the incident.
GOLDEN, CO
nbc11news.com

Aurora man arrested for weapons violation

AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jeremy Lavon Tate, a 27-year-old, of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a machinegun. According to a...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Metro Denver Cities' Brutal Record of Solving Violent Crimes

The vast majority of crimes in metro Denver in 2022 are still unsolved, including the most serious offenses — those involving violence — across many jurisdictions. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation's Colorado Crime Statistics website offers details about the performance of every major law enforcement agency in the state in six categories: hate crime, DUI/drugs, property crime, motor-vehicle theft, domestic violence and violent crime, which includes murder, non-consensual sex offenses and aggravated assault. The figures range from 2008 to the last full month of 2022, less a thirty-day data-entry lag. At present, stats are current through August 31.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Weld County Case to get National Attention

With the retrial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing Jonelle Matthews in full swing in Weld County , the case of the 12-year-old’s 1984 disappearance will be getting more national attention later this month. Matthews. who vanished from her family’s Greeley home is the center of the second season of Wondery’s “Suspect” podcast.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

18-year-old shot, arrested in Northglenn

A gunfight in Northglenn on Sunday night ended with an 18-year-old being shot and badly hurt. The shots were fired shortly after 9 p.m. on Huron Street near Community Center Drive. Police say they showed up and the man was not cooperative with officers. They arrested him and took him to the hospital. He's hurt but will survive. A second man who was involved ran away. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in Northglenn police's investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Schranz at 303-450-8856 or mschranz@northglenn.org.
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Associated Press

Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge broke up an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects got into the pickup, backed out of a parking spot in front of the bar and intentionally drove into victims including bar employees, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a man who was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital and three people sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
GOLDEN, CO
Westword

Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday

Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall. The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Victim dies days after Denver shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible for a shooting that killed a boy and injured another person Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100-block of North Downing Street. The victims...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve a $50,000 settlement Monday with a man falsely accused of robbing two banks. Steven Christopher Talley sued the City and County of Denver, Police Sgt. Marco Martinez, and Officers John Ruddy, and James Bradley in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 1:16-cv-02327-JLK.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide at Denver apartment

DENVER — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver Saturday afternoon. Police said they were called to the apartment in the 1200-block of Logan Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. They said Sunday morning that they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland Man Arrested

A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
LOVELAND, CO

