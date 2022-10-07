BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDI) – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has released the approved rates for individual and small group health insurance plans for the 2023 plan year. “With rising inflation, families across North Dakota are trying to make their dollar stretch farther. These rate changes remain relatively consistent from previous years and may offer some relief on wallets,” said Godfread. “I highly encourage North Dakotans to review your plan and shop around as plans and benefits may have changed. Make sure your plan meets both your health needs and is financially viable for you and your family.”

