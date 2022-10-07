Read full article on original website
District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
Governor Proclaims Oct. 15 ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ Day
FARGO, N.D. (AAA) – Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 15, 2022 as “Slow Down, Move Over” day in North Dakota. AAA – The Auto Club Group worked with the Office of Governor Burgum and Vision Zero partners on a proclamation to promote the protection of all motorists on the roadside in order to strengthen the existing “Slow Down, Move Over” law.
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and Foundation distribute $250,000 in Blizzard Aid
(NDSA & NDSF) – The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) distributed nearly a quarter-million dollars in aid this week to North Dakota cattle ranchers who suffered serious losses in record-breaking, back-to-back storms earlier this year. The NDSA and NDSF launched the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Program to lend support to ranch families significantly impacted when Mother Nature delivered a multitude of perils, including severe wind and many feet of snow, rain and/or ice in April – the heart of the state’s calving season. Industry impacts ranged from widespread livestock death and illness to damaged buildings and fences.
Godfread Announces 2023 Health Insurance Rates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDI) – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has released the approved rates for individual and small group health insurance plans for the 2023 plan year. “With rising inflation, families across North Dakota are trying to make their dollar stretch farther. These rate changes remain relatively consistent from previous years and may offer some relief on wallets,” said Godfread. “I highly encourage North Dakotans to review your plan and shop around as plans and benefits may have changed. Make sure your plan meets both your health needs and is financially viable for you and your family.”
G&F: Deer Replacement Tag Reminder
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDG&F) – Deer hunters who can’t find their deer license should contact the North Dakota Game and Fish Department soon to secure their tag before the season opens. The Game and Fish Department must be contacted by phone at 701-328-6335, or email ndgf@nd.gov, to authorize the...
Barges Grounded as Mississippi River Water Levels Drop
(NDAgConnection.com) – Shipping travel along the Mississippi River has been disrupted as water levels nearing record lows cause barges to get stuck in mud and sand, likely creating another snag for the supply chain. The U.S. Coast Guard said last week that at least eight barge groundings have been...
Permit Required to Possess Dead Deer
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDG&F) – North Dakota Game and Fish Department enforcement personnel issue a reminder that a permit is required before taking possession of a dead deer found near a road or in a field. Only shed antlers can be possessed without a permit. Permits to possess are free...
Tuesday, October 11th Weather
TODAY: SUNNY, WARM AND BREEZY. HIGH: 68 TO 73. INCREASING CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON, AND A FEW SHOWERS OR THUNDERSHOWERS NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA. WIND: SOUTH TO WEST, THEN NORTHWEST 10 TO 25, GUSTING OVER 30 MPH LATER. TONIGHT: CLEARING WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES AND BREEZY. LOW: NEAR 40....
