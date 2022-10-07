Read full article on original website
Westword
Five Things Joe Biden Should Know About Camp Hale and Leadville
On October 12, President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Colorado and designate Camp Hale as a national monument. Just outside of Leadville, Camp Hale is where the 10th Mountain Division trained during World War II, learning mountain and winter warfare. Senator Michael Bennet has attempted to gain more protection...
Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they remained hopeful Congress could create a legal pathway to citizenship before the end of the year for the more than 600,000 undocumented people enrolled in a program that is at risk of being deemed illegal by a lower court. Immigration rights advocates held a press call […] The post Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms appeared first on Michigan Advance.
