ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5is0_0iQ6Twrz00

Shinola has gone to the dogs.

The Detroit, Michigan-based brand has partnered with Carolina Pet Company on a new collection for pets that includes collars and leashes, coats and beds.

More from WWD

Among the pieces are a nylon leash, which will retail for $70 to $75, that includes a Shinola brand stripe and a leather patch, as well as a nylon collar, $60 to $65, that can be engraved at checkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdipZ_0iQ6Twrz00
The collars can be personalized.

As far as pet clothing, the collection includes a reversible coat with Berber shearling on one side and a cotton navy liner on the other that retails for $75 to $95, and black or striped washable acrylic sweaters with ribbed neck and base, front leg holes and a reinforced slit at mid-neck that sell for $55 to $90.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjgmG_0iQ6Twrz00
The sweater comes in two different patterns.

When Fido is ready for a nap, he can curl up on a Kuddler bed with polyester fill and a Berber shearling cover that is removable and washable. It retails for $230 to $360. There’s also an overstuffed Napper Pillow bed for $125 to $200, or a Comfort Cushion that is designed to fit most crates. That too features a Berber top and a cotton underside and retails for $95 to $115.

The collection will be sold at Shinola’s retail locations as well as online.

Shinola got its start as a watch manufacturer that touted its Made in America product line and has since expanded into a number of different categories including bags, clocks, jewelry, bicycles and home goods.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Definite Articles Expanding Into Performance Apparel

Definite Articles is branching out. Just under a year after the company’s launch with a line of biodegradable socks, Definite Articles is taking on the competitive activewear market.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection The brand was founded 11 months ago by Aaron Sanandres, chief executive officer of Untuckit, as a pandemic passion project. He set out to produce performance products that had as low an impact on the environment as possible. He started with socks and offers four styles for men and women. But Sanandres has always had larger ambitions for...
APPAREL
WWD

La DoubleJ Teams With Parisian Furniture Label for Collection

FLOWER POWER: La DoubleJ, the Milan-based lifestyle label founded by J.J. Martin, has brought a second spring to Paris with the launch of a furniture and home goods collaboration with French label The Socialite Family. “Everyone has an inner flower inside them, an inner print, an inner joy,” said Milan-based Martin at the presentation of a range decked out in prints drawn from La DoubleJ’s sizable archive of exuberant graphics.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Martin and Constance Gennari, a cofounder of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Online Course Reveals Core Skills of Designing a Collection

The leading online education provider Yellowbrick has teamed up with WWD and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising to launch “Designing the Collection,” which is a program aimed at helping designers build a cohesive fashion apparel or accessory collection. The course is also ideal for anyone looking to shift their career path.  The course features faculty and professionals from FIDM, the industry and WWD who guide learners through various assignments while helping students build an understanding of the modern tools and methods of fashion apparel design. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jeweler Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn has designed a limited-edition wristband for VIPs in the membership program “Frieze 91” attending the art fair at Regent’s Park next week. The pattern on the wristband is based on her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiFrieze Art Fair 2019 Brings Buzz to LondonVictoria Beckham Toasts Andy Warhol Artworks with Sotheby's Ghosn will also be hosting the official Frieze party on Thursday with Matchesfashion, while a three-week pop-up with the British fashion retailer will be held from Monday to Oct. 30 at Matchesfashion’s Mayfair town house at 5 Carlos...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shinola#Clothing#Jewelry#Pet Collection#Carolina Pet Company#Wwd Fashion#Napper Pillow
WWD

Something Navy Taps Betty Wang as President

Bolstering its leadership team, Something Navy, the lifestyle brand founded by Arielle Charnas, has named Betty Wang its first president. Most recently, Wang was an independent consultant. Prior to that she was vice president, divisional merchandise manager for handbags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, and earlier was divisional merchandise manager of ready-to-wear and designer boutique at Shopbop. She has also been a buyer and planner for women’s apparel at Bloomingdale’s.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “I was always looking to work on the brand side of fashion and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Amazon’s Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Dupes Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen

Each year a new “it” bag is declared, and while much of the time it comes as no surprise with heritage handbag designers like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton leading the way, this season, it was no other than Lululemon with its Everywhere Belt Bag. Thanks to TikTok, this versatile pouch quickly became a cult favorite as quickly as it sold out.  The good news? There are a few Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag dupes on Amazon, and they’re up to 40% off, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Preps Upcoming Edition With New Director

MILAN — Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is already gearing up for its upcoming edition with a new director in tow. Albasarí Caro was named the head of the bridal trade show last month, succeeding Estermaria Laruccia, who left after seven years.More from WWDViktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2023Costarellos Bridal Fall 2023Lapointe Bridal Spring 2023 Caro is planning to forge ahead in the sign of continuity, but made it clear she’s eager to boost the fair’s international appeal and as the industry’s point of reference, beyond just business. “In the end we want everyone in the industry to have FOMO when they think about...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Replace the flower girl with a labradoodle. Slash the guest list by 100. Book the venue for a weekday. Roll in food trucks in lieu of a multicourse sit-down meal. Ditch the designer heels for customized Converses or well-worn cowboy boots. These are just some of the wedding day cost-cutters that brides-to-be are making, according to Kelly Cook, chief marketing officer and IT officer at David’s Bridal, which has 300 stores in North America and the U.K. More from WWDNew York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week: Preview the Upcoming Season's Wedding StylesSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Pets
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain Fronts Gucci’s New Watch Campaign

MILAN — After Idris Elba, it’s now Jessica Chastain’s turn to front Gucci’s new campaign for the brand’s 25H watch. With this agreement, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer is further developing the relationship with Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele. In June, Chastain posed for the brand’s third Hortus Deliciarum jewelry collection, or Garden of Delights in Latin. Chastain wore Gucci to the Academy Awards last March, where she received the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among other red carpet sightings, and she attended the brand’s spring 2023 show in Milan last month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Many consumers began holiday shopping as early as July for the 2022 season; still, as the holidays approach, experts say brands and retailers can expect another year of hectic, peak levels of shipments. According to data from Ware2Go, the UPS company that simplifies the end-to-end supply chain to enable merchants to compete and grow, a full 95 percent of merchants have had to adjust their planning in response to supply chain disruptions and market conditions, starting with inventory planning. For 68 percent of small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs), this means changing up their inventory ordering strategy in some way this holiday...
INDUSTRY
WWD

Veronica Beard Stage London Fashion Show to Celebrate European Expansion

LONDON — New York label Veronica Beard’s cofounders, Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard, staged a fashion show inside Burlington Arcade, a shopping arcade in central London from their fall 2022 collection, followed by an intimate dinner backstage with socialites such as Poppy Delevingne, Laura Haddock and Clara Paget on Tuesday evening. The move is part of the brand’s push into Europe, and follows the opening of its first international retail location in London in June. The duo worked with London-based stylist Bay Garnett for cues on “British style,” as well as incorporating vintage T-shirts into the show from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

J. Crew Taps Tracksmith for Sports Capsule

Just in time for fall marathon season, J. Crew is partnering with running brand Tracksmith on a capsule collection that will launch on Tuesday. The collection of running shorts, singlets, sweatpants, quarter-zips, long-sleeve T-shirts, turtlenecks and hoodies include some signature Tracksmith styles such as the singlets and shorts, as well as more lifestyle options.More from WWDFirst Look at Babenzien's Inaugural Men's Collection for J. CrewJ.Crew RTW Fall 2017Dr. Scholl's and J.Crew Collaborate on Spring Sandals Matt Taylor, cofounder and chief executive officer of Tracksmith, said he’s known Brendon Babenzien, the new men’s creative director for J. Crew, for a while and collaborated...
APPAREL
WWD

Bulgari to Double Capacity of Valenza Jewelry Plant

MILAN — Five years after unveiling a state-of-the-art jewelry manufacturing plant that was billed as the largest in Europe, Bulgari is already doubling the production capacity of the site, which is based in Valenza, Italy. With a new surface area of nearly 189,000 square feet, the extension works will begin this month and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. About 650 new employees are set to be hired by 2028.More from WWDAnne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa Attend Bulgari Gala in ParisBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionInside the New Bulgari Hotel in Paris “I never thought we would...
BUSINESS
WWD

Three Highlights to See at New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week

New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week marks its return with a schedule of in-person presentations, runway shows, appointments and digital events from Tuesday to Friday. “This season we are delighted to welcome back buyers from around the world to New York City to see and buy the collections of our designer members. We will have over 35 designers, representing 16 countries,” Michele Iacovelli, executive director of the Bridal Council, told WWD. “The collections will continue to be showcased through our digital showroom platform The Bridal Council x Pullquest.”More from WWDNew York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week: Preview the Upcoming Season's Wedding StylesPhotos...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Farfetch Expands on Fashion Concierge Service

Farfetch is making it easier to go exotic. The luxury fashion platform has expanded its Fashion Concierge service, helping the company’s best shoppers acquire the rare, the unique and the “incredibly hard to find” with the click of a button. Farfetch’s stylists started offering the concierge service...
BUSINESS
WWD

Backstage Beauty: Paris Report

Numerous makeup artists took a bold approach to beauty during the recent spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear fashion season in Paris. At Dior, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri created a collection inspired by Catherine de Medici.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “It’s a very Baroque, Renaissance page in world history,” said Peter Philips, creative and image director of Christian Dior makeup. “That shows in the clothes. As for the makeup, she showed me a picture of a girl, he continued, referring to...
MAKEUP
WWD

Jaden Smith Wears Statement Headpiece for MSFTSrep’s Fall 2022 Launch at Selfridges

Jaden Smith attended the launch of his MSFTSrep’s fall 2022 collection in London at Selfridges in a look from the latest release. The actor wore the brand’s anti-Federal Reserve puffer jacket featuring a graphic of bankers and financiers attending a meeting at the Federal Reserve. He coordinated with a pleated skirt and light-wash denim jeans with images of cymatics on the legs. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleEdeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Smith literally topped off his look with a large flower-shaped headpiece he used to frame his face; he embraced the style earlier at Stella McCartney’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces Performer

Elton John will be the performer at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala,  co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio and presented by Gucci, on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. “The Art+Film Gala has showcased many incredibly talented musicians over the years, and to have an icon like Elton on stage this year is beyond exciting. He’s such a legendary entertainer and I know his performance will be unforgettable,” Chow said in a statement.More from WWDA Look At The LAFW SceneGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha Collection The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy