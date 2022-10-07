'They think they're Jay-Z and Beyonce': Kyle Brandt takes aim at Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara - and insists Broncos QB is a 'poser' and 'one of the least authentic personalities' in the NFL after latest woeful performance

Good Morning Football host, Kyle Brandt, has thrown serious shade at Russell Wilson, branding him a 'poser' following the Denver Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis.

Brandt more than made up for the excitement lacking in the primetime game, criticizing Wilson for being disingenuous, while also taking aim at the quarterback and his wife away from the football field.

While Brandt started analyzing Wilson's unawareness of wide-open receiver K.J. Hamler -- who would have won the game for the Broncos in overtime had Wilson seem him -- he quickly shifted to a broader point about Wilson.

Russell Wilson has failed to inspire since arriving in Denver, with the AFC team currently at 2-3

'I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league,' Brandt said on NFL Network. 'I think Russell Wilson is a poser, and that doesn't mean he's a bad person, I actually think he's a good person.

'I work the NFL honors, I work the red carpet... Russell Wilson shows up with his sunglasses and his wife, and I think, they think they're Jay-Z and Beyonce and they will literally put their hand up and say "no, we're not talking."

'Why?! Because you think you're that cool? And you're that famous and you're that amazing and everything is so perfect? That does not work in the locker room unless you're really good or a really, really good guy.'

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are frequently seen at various sporting and lavish celebrity events

Brandt and his colleagues were reacting to the Broncos' loss -- its third on the season -- as pressure mounts on head coach, Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson, the team's prized offseason acquisition.

'I think he tries to be something he's not,' Brandt continued. 'When you make the $245million you've either got to be a really great guy with the locker room who loves you, or you've got to be an amazing player.

'Brady, who makes half of what Russell's making, is both. Rodgers; MVP. Patrick Mahomes; both. [Josh] Allen; people love him, he's amazing...Russell Wilson; first of all, the Broncos fanbase has no history with him, they have no allegiance to him.'

NFL Network personality, Kyle Brandt, savaged Russell Wilson for being inauthentic on Friday

Wilson arrived at Mile High to much fanfare following an offseason trade with Seattle. Soon after, he was awarded a five-year, $245m extension by the three-time Super Bowl champions.

Though things seem far from harmonious. Not only due to Denver's shock 2-3 record -- candidly they have played poorly in all five games -- but noise surrounding Wilson.

After not receiving the inevitable game-winning touchdown, Hamler screamed several times and slammed his helmet into the ground in unbridled frustration.

While players are known to be impassioned following a loss, Brandt believes there is more than meets than eye with this situation.

Wilson was completely off the pace Thursday night, throwing two vital in the loss to the Colts

'The last play is meaningful not in just that it was KJ Hamler or that he missed,' he said. 'It's the reaction afterwards from Hamler, it's the spiking the helmet.

'I don't know when Russell Wilson turned into Mitch Trubisky, but I wish he would turn into Geno Smith so they could win a game because Geno makes that play 10 times out of 10.

'245m bucks; that can come unraveled fast. Especially when you're missing throws like that and you're putting up nine points in a nationally televised game. Look out. This could come off the rails, it could.'

Wilson is oftentimes a viral sensation within the social media world for his unique personality

Super Bowl champion -- and ex-teammate of Wilson -- Richard Sherman, was amusingly critical of Wilson postgame for not running the ball on 4th and 1 from the Indianapolis five-yard line.

'On the final play, you've gotta run the ball, again. I wish I had Marshawn [Lynch] up here. Like, one-yard, you need one-yard. Run the ball. RUN THE BALL!

'God dang, run the dang ball! Learn from your mistakes!

Of course, Sherman was referencing the famous goal-line play by Wilson and Seahawks offense during its Super Bowl XLIX loss, where Wilson passed the ball only to be intercepted by Malcolm Butler with a bulldozing Marshawn Lynch in the backfield.