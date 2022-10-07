Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint

The national chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A seeks to build a new location in Sanford , according to a recent report by the Orlando Business Journal.

The Business Journal reports that the national chicken sandwich chain wants to “develop a 2.03-acre vacant section of a 5-acre parcel along High Water Lane ,” adding that “the site will include a 4,987-square-foot restaurant with a dual lane drive-thru.” The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s .

The upcoming Sanford Chick-fil-A will be owned and operated by Windermere-based International 46 LLC , registered to Bryan Schultz of Ocean Bleu Group and represented by Joseph Ort of The Ort Law Firm .

What Now Orlando recently reached out to permit representatives to inquire about potential opening dates, but no contacts were immediately available for comment.

Until the upcoming Sanford Chick-Fil-A opens its doors, foodies can find the chain right on the other side of I-4, at 4590 W State Rd 46 .

Photo: Official

