Sedona, AZ

Sound Bites Grill Keeps Rocking Sedona – Looks Forward to Ten More Years of Great Food and Music

By Tommy
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 5 days ago

By Joey Best & Tommy Acosta

Sedona, AZ News: Sound Bites Grill recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary and looks forward to delivering food fun and music for the next 10 years and beyond. Like the Everready Bunny, this restaurant keeps right on drumming and never lets up.

Starting with its opening in June of 2012, Sound Bites Grill rocked Sedona’s nightlife awake with top-notch live music, scrumptious seafood and knock-your-socks-off views.

This was to be no ordinary restaurant but an immersive experience into the world of live music and fine dining with a New York City nightclub flair.

Founders and restaurant visionaries Michelle and Steve Sullins created their very own Sedona’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , with walls graced with guitars signed by rock stars like Ozzy Osbourn, Alice Cooper and Van Halen and with humungous black and white portraits of superstars like Michael Jackson, Lisa Minelli and more, setting the stage for an unforgettable musical, visual and dining experience.

Internationally acclaimed performing artists like Esteban and Joh Ford Coley, and Will Donato are among those that have graced the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1toXZB_0iQ6T6Uo00

And the menu? Expansive and mouthwatering!

Whether you’re in the mood for fresh hand-cut fish, lobster, or just crispy fish and chips, Sound Bites Grill has something to tantalize your taste buds.

One of the most popular dishes is their Arizona Clam and Shrimp Chowder . It is served topped with tiger shrimp, Southwest corn relish and fresh cilantro.

The playful menu offers a variety of music influenced dishes, such as the Santana and BB King Burgers, Voodoo Pasta, Rascal Flatbread, KC & the Sunshine Steak Salad and their Red Rockin’ Riblets !

You may want to savor one of their shining stars, like the Steak and Lobste r dish, featuring a fresh hand-cut center 8-ounce filet mignon and a 12-ounce lobster tail.

How about Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna thinly sliced and encrusted with white and black sesame seeds?

Perhaps, the Lobster and Shrimp Nachos may tempt you, or you may want to chow down with their Cioppino , a hearty bowl of clams, mussels, shrimp, heirloom cherry tomatoes and fresh basil over linguini, served with toasted parmesan garlic bread.

The Hip Chick boasts an all-natural large chicken breast on the rib cage, roasted to perfection, topped with BBQ sauce and garnished with pineapple cucumber and basil twist. Impressive and worth the wait as it takes a little longer to cook. The chicken is juicy, and the flavors melt in your mouth.

Their Classic Cobb Salad with a twist has been a huge hit with jumbo chunks of avocado, maple syrup and peppered bacon that rock this salad.

Headliner Chef Hamodi Siam embellishes the Sound Bites Grill cuisine with his impressive thirty years of epicurean experience. Siam has been a personal caterer for Governor Fife Symington, former Vice President Dan Quayle, Dr. Dre and more.

His resort repertoire includes top resorts like the Boulders Resort & Spa, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, JW Marriott Scottsdale, Camelback Inn Resort and Spa.

On the musical end, co-founder Steve Sullins, a true and avid music lover and supporter, insisted on a large stage, professional sound and lighting system so that they could host world-class entertainers.

Sullins’s dream immediately became a hit as they showcased national and international performing artists, #1 Billboard Artists and Grammy winners, in addition to the best local talent in Northern Arizona.

Each week they host Wineaux Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. This is not your average wine tasting event. This is a fantastic social event featuring wide selection of varietals and a 10-12 bottle selection.

You will taste wines from their cellar and possibly some Arizona wines upon request.  There is always live music during the wine tasting. Each week a wine expert is there to answer any questions talk about the wines.

Craft Cocktail lovers will love “The Benjamin” with Tequila Ocho Blanco, Orange Bitters, Organic Agave Nectar over an Ice Ball. Beer connoisseurs can tap into their favorites as well as local Northern Arizona breweries prized beers.

If you’re looking for a special spot for your next group or special occasion, Sound Bites offers their show room, dance floor, sound and light system to ensure your event will be a hit. It’s the best “turnkey” venue in Sedona.

It’s always fun to treat yourself to their Lobster Fest running from the 4 th of July through Labor Day weekend annually, featuring fresh live Maine Lobsters and numerous lobster-themed dishes.

A separate health-conscious plant-based menu also takes a bow with its own delectable delights.

Sound Bites Grill’s headliner attraction has to be its mesmerizing panoramic views of Sedona’s famous red rock panoramas, like Snoopy Rock and so many others, that make for an even more memorable dining experience. Their patios offer once-in-a lifetime photo op to commemorate your picture-perfect time.

The views will enchant you. The food will entice you and the music will move you all night long.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic night out or a night on the town with friends, Sound Bites Grill fits the bill.

This post Sound Bites Grill Keeps Rocking Sedona – Looks Forward to Ten More Years of Great Food and Music originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

Sedona.Biz

Chamber Music Sedona Launches 40th Season with Inon Barnatan – “Past Inspirations”

Sedona News – Chamber Music Sedona is excited to celebrate its 40th Anniversary Season, which will begin on Sunday, December 4, 2022 with a solo recital by pianist Inon Barnatan. Hailed by the New York Times as “one of the most admired pianists of his generation,” Barnatan is equally celebrated as a soloist, curator and [...] This post Chamber Music Sedona Launches 40th Season with Inon Barnatan – “Past Inspirations” originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Tales of a Traveling Troubadour – An Encore Presentation

Sedona News – On Thursday, October 20th at 7pm in Tlaqapaque, Red Earth Theatre will be pleased to host an encore presentation of the rock and roll musical Tales of a Traveling Troubadour.  With song, dance, and story this show will explore incidents in the life of Gary Scott, a firsthand glimpse at an era, its songs, [...] This post Tales of a Traveling Troubadour – An Encore Presentation originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild

Sedona News – Do you have an interest in weaving, spinning, basket making, dyeing yarns or knitting? If so, come to Monday at the Museum at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, October 24th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and join the members of the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild while they practice [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: A Long Long Time Ago

… you are looking out across a large portion of the San Francisco Volcanic Field … the new portion and it includes a large part of the Painted Desert. The river which cuts across the photo flowing from left to right, is the Little Colorado River and what is remarkable about what you are looking [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: A Long Long Time Ago originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Verde Valley News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, October 13th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. October’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Mike Greenleaf, Tim Young, and Ron McClain. [...] This post Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Chicago: The Last Band on Stage’ Oct. 14-20

Sedona, Az – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Chicago: The Last Band on Stage” showing Oct. 14-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Two of Chicago’s band members — founding member and trumpet player Lee Loughnane (who also lives in Sedona) and drummer Ray Yslas — [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Chicago: The Last Band on Stage’ Oct. 14-20 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents ‘Great Voices Sing John Denver’ encore Oct. 12

Sedona News – A beloved festival favorite returns to Sedona on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when the Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen encore of “Great Voices Sing John Denver”. There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. This special event is in observance and recognition [...] This post Film Festival presents ‘Great Voices Sing John Denver’ encore Oct. 12 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Brilliant Disguise’ premiere Oct. 14-20

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Brilliant Disguise” showing Oct. 14-Oct. 20 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “Brilliant Disguise” tells the unique story of a group of inspired Western spiritual seekers from the 60s, who in meeting the great American teacher, Ram Dass, followed [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Brilliant Disguise’ premiere Oct. 14-20 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
