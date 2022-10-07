Sound Bites Grill Keeps Rocking Sedona – Looks Forward to Ten More Years of Great Food and Music

By Joey Best & Tommy Acosta

Sedona, AZ News: Sound Bites Grill recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary and looks forward to delivering food fun and music for the next 10 years and beyond. Like the Everready Bunny, this restaurant keeps right on drumming and never lets up.

Starting with its opening in June of 2012, Sound Bites Grill rocked Sedona’s nightlife awake with top-notch live music, scrumptious seafood and knock-your-socks-off views.

This was to be no ordinary restaurant but an immersive experience into the world of live music and fine dining with a New York City nightclub flair.

Founders and restaurant visionaries Michelle and Steve Sullins created their very own Sedona’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , with walls graced with guitars signed by rock stars like Ozzy Osbourn, Alice Cooper and Van Halen and with humungous black and white portraits of superstars like Michael Jackson, Lisa Minelli and more, setting the stage for an unforgettable musical, visual and dining experience.

Internationally acclaimed performing artists like Esteban and Joh Ford Coley, and Will Donato are among those that have graced the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage.

And the menu? Expansive and mouthwatering!

Whether you’re in the mood for fresh hand-cut fish, lobster, or just crispy fish and chips, Sound Bites Grill has something to tantalize your taste buds.

One of the most popular dishes is their Arizona Clam and Shrimp Chowder . It is served topped with tiger shrimp, Southwest corn relish and fresh cilantro.

The playful menu offers a variety of music influenced dishes, such as the Santana and BB King Burgers, Voodoo Pasta, Rascal Flatbread, KC & the Sunshine Steak Salad and their Red Rockin’ Riblets !

You may want to savor one of their shining stars, like the Steak and Lobste r dish, featuring a fresh hand-cut center 8-ounce filet mignon and a 12-ounce lobster tail.

How about Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna thinly sliced and encrusted with white and black sesame seeds?

Perhaps, the Lobster and Shrimp Nachos may tempt you, or you may want to chow down with their Cioppino , a hearty bowl of clams, mussels, shrimp, heirloom cherry tomatoes and fresh basil over linguini, served with toasted parmesan garlic bread.

The Hip Chick boasts an all-natural large chicken breast on the rib cage, roasted to perfection, topped with BBQ sauce and garnished with pineapple cucumber and basil twist. Impressive and worth the wait as it takes a little longer to cook. The chicken is juicy, and the flavors melt in your mouth.

Their Classic Cobb Salad with a twist has been a huge hit with jumbo chunks of avocado, maple syrup and peppered bacon that rock this salad.

Headliner Chef Hamodi Siam embellishes the Sound Bites Grill cuisine with his impressive thirty years of epicurean experience. Siam has been a personal caterer for Governor Fife Symington, former Vice President Dan Quayle, Dr. Dre and more.

His resort repertoire includes top resorts like the Boulders Resort & Spa, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, JW Marriott Scottsdale, Camelback Inn Resort and Spa.

On the musical end, co-founder Steve Sullins, a true and avid music lover and supporter, insisted on a large stage, professional sound and lighting system so that they could host world-class entertainers.

Sullins’s dream immediately became a hit as they showcased national and international performing artists, #1 Billboard Artists and Grammy winners, in addition to the best local talent in Northern Arizona.

Each week they host Wineaux Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. This is not your average wine tasting event. This is a fantastic social event featuring wide selection of varietals and a 10-12 bottle selection.

You will taste wines from their cellar and possibly some Arizona wines upon request. There is always live music during the wine tasting. Each week a wine expert is there to answer any questions talk about the wines.

Craft Cocktail lovers will love “The Benjamin” with Tequila Ocho Blanco, Orange Bitters, Organic Agave Nectar over an Ice Ball. Beer connoisseurs can tap into their favorites as well as local Northern Arizona breweries prized beers.

If you’re looking for a special spot for your next group or special occasion, Sound Bites offers their show room, dance floor, sound and light system to ensure your event will be a hit. It’s the best “turnkey” venue in Sedona.

It’s always fun to treat yourself to their Lobster Fest running from the 4 th of July through Labor Day weekend annually, featuring fresh live Maine Lobsters and numerous lobster-themed dishes.

A separate health-conscious plant-based menu also takes a bow with its own delectable delights.

Sound Bites Grill’s headliner attraction has to be its mesmerizing panoramic views of Sedona’s famous red rock panoramas, like Snoopy Rock and so many others, that make for an even more memorable dining experience. Their patios offer once-in-a lifetime photo op to commemorate your picture-perfect time.

The views will enchant you. The food will entice you and the music will move you all night long.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic night out or a night on the town with friends, Sound Bites Grill fits the bill.

This post Sound Bites Grill Keeps Rocking Sedona – Looks Forward to Ten More Years of Great Food and Music originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .