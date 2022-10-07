Read full article on original website
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
Students say teacher shortage has janitors and bus drivers covering classes
Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education. Both students and staff tell WRAL News that classes at the charter school are being supervised by janitors and bus drivers due to a shortage of teachers. Close to 25 students walked out of their...
WRAL
Questions raised over South Carolina traffic stop of bus carrying Shaw University students
Shaw University says it's general counsel is investigating after Spartanburg County, South Carolina, deputies stopped a bus with its students on board, then searched the luggage compartment with drug-sniffing dogs. Shaw University says it's general counsel is investigating after Spartanburg County, South Carolina, deputies stopped a bus with its students...
WRAL
Former Kenly town manager takes similar role in Spring Lake
On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones, who was ousted from a similar position in Kenly after a little more than a month on the job. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones, who...
ednc.org
‘It all came full circle’ — Nash Community College builds health care workforce and entrepreneurs
When LaToya McCurdy was 14, she was in a terrible car accident that left her in the hospital for over a month with a broken femur and pelvis. The care she experienced from the nurses in the hospital changed her life. “Prior to that hospitalization, I always said I want...
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
triangletribune.com
WCPSS names principal of the year
On Oct. 6, Annice Williams of Bugg Magnet Elementary Center of Design and Computer Sciences, was named 2022-23 principal of the year, and Brooks Museums Magnet Elementary’s Mary Taylor took the assistant principal title for the second time. Williams has been Bugg’s principal since 2020. Before that, she was...
An iconic Durham restaurant will reopen. Meet the new owner.
One of Durham’s historic restaurants will return next year with the city’s top chef in charge.
cbs17
Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution. There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.
Parents panic after Fayetteville schools put on lockdown after 911 call
Fayetteville students and parents were left shaken after a middle and high school were put into a code red lockdown on Friday.
WRAL
Cecil's Exxon has serviced Newton Grove for over 60 years
This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife. This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife.
fsuthevoice.com
Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review
Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged in 2021 slaying in Moore County, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with a shooting death in Moore County more than a year ago. On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said 35-year-old Ryan Omar Simmons had been charged with first-degree murder in the August 2021 death of Damon Harris.
Caught on cam: Massive fire burns at textile mill in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — A massive fire was contained Tuesday night at an old textile mill in Graham. Firefighters in Graham, northwest of Chapel Hill, battled the large flames at the Culp Weaving warehouse and factory at 300 East Parker St. around 9:15 p.m. The mayor of Graham, who recorded...
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
cbs17
Raleigh families facing food insecurity see service providing healthy options expand across city
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Access to healthy food can be difficult for families. According to Wake County, 12 percent of residents are food insecure. Neighborfood Express delivers free food, diapers and books to families facing food insecurity in Raleigh. The Marcus Harris foundation started the program in Nov. 2020 to help families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WRAL
Large police presence at Raleigh townhome complex
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
sandhillssentinel.com
Second arrest made in West End homicide case
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
cbs17
1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
cbs17
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
