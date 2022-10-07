ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL

Former Kenly town manager takes similar role in Spring Lake

On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones, who was ousted from a similar position in Kenly after a little more than a month on the job. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones, who...
SPRING LAKE, NC
Education
County
triangletribune.com

WCPSS names principal of the year

On Oct. 6, Annice Williams of Bugg Magnet Elementary Center of Design and Computer Sciences, was named 2022-23 principal of the year, and Brooks Museums Magnet Elementary’s Mary Taylor took the assistant principal title for the second time. Williams has been Bugg’s principal since 2020. Before that, she was...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution. There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Cecil's Exxon has serviced Newton Grove for over 60 years

This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife. This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
fsuthevoice.com

Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review

Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Education
WRAL News

Caught on cam: Massive fire burns at textile mill in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A massive fire was contained Tuesday night at an old textile mill in Graham. Firefighters in Graham, northwest of Chapel Hill, battled the large flames at the Culp Weaving warehouse and factory at 300 East Parker St. around 9:15 p.m. The mayor of Graham, who recorded...
GRAHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh families facing food insecurity see service providing healthy options expand across city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Access to healthy food can be difficult for families. According to Wake County, 12 percent of residents are food insecure. Neighborfood Express delivers free food, diapers and books to families facing food insecurity in Raleigh. The Marcus Harris foundation started the program in Nov. 2020 to help families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Second arrest made in West End homicide case

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
RALEIGH, NC

