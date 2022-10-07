Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
The 2022 Sentinel Power Tour comes to Salem to display the latest in firefighting technology
More than a dozen fire trucks were brought to the Pennington Chevrolet Parking Lot on West Main Street in Salem Monday for the 2022 Sentinel Power Tour. The display gave fire departments around the region to see what is new in technology not only in fire trucks but emergency equipment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem announces Leaf Vacuum will begin Monday, October 24th
The City of Salem will begin its fall leaf vacuum program on Monday, October 24th. The collection will run on the same schedule as the trash collection. Residents are reminded to only place piles of leaves up on the curb. Please make sure there isn’t any other debris mixed in the leaves and that the piles are not in the ditches or roadways.
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Police Warn Of Door-To-Door Solicitors
From the Vandalia Police Department Facebook Page:. We have been made aware of people going door to door soliciting for alternative energy suppliers. Door to door solicitation does require a permit inside city limits. The community should be aware of telemarketing, door to door, direct mailings and kiosks in public places. Unfortunately, many of these companies use deceptive marketing.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two drivers injured in head on crash on US 50 in Odin
Both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on US 50 in Odin Sunday night. Preliminary information from State Police indicates a car driven by 18-year-old Laci Lashbrook of Centralia was traveling east on US 50 approaching Odin when she crossed the centerline negotiating a curve and struck a Jeep driven by 29-year-old Rayann Mandrell of Centralia head-on in the westbound lane.
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two truck fatal traffic crash that occurred at 5:35 Saturday evening in northwestern Marion County, near the Village of Vernon. Authorities report 50 year old Lonnie Whipple from Shobonier was northbound on a county road when his pickup truck failed to stop at an intersection and his truck was hit broadside by a grain truck, driven by 75 year old Michael Johnson from Patoka. After being extricated from the truck by Sandoval and Patoka firemen, Whipple was pronounced deceased at the scene. An unidentified woman passenger in Whipple’s truck refused treatment. Johnson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. No tickets issued.
westkentuckystar.com
Train derails after crash with semi in southern Illinois
A coal train in southern Illinois derailed Saturday when it struck a farm semi in rural Hamilton County. According to the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency, the accident occurred about ten miles east of McLeansboro on Miller Store Road. They reported that the cab of the semi was on fire...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Fairview Park Pool Committee begins work with goal of a new outside pool
Each of the members of the Centralia Fairview Park Pool Committee that met for the first time Monday night said they were in favor of the city having a new outdoor pool. Most favored a return to a single round zero-entry pool that would be constructed at the location of the current shuttered pool.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged meth delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charie Brewer of Sanders Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 36-year-old Chaise Deadmond of South Sycamore Street in Centralia for domestic battery. Three others were arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
More details released on fatal pickup-grain truck crash Saturday evening near Vernon
A 50-year-old Shobonier man has died in a fatal pickup-grain truck crash east of Vernon early Saturday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Lonnie Whipple, who was driving the pickup, failed to yield at a stop intersection while traveling northbound on Farthing Road at the Vermundy Road intersection. The driver’s side of the pickup was broadsided by a grain truck driven by 75-year-old Michael Johnson of Patoka. The sheriff’s department is still trying to positively identify a female passenger in the Whipple pickup.
southernillinoisnow.com
Man killed in grain truck-pickup truck crash east of Vernon
One person was killed and two others received apparent minor injuries in a crash involving a grain truck and pickup truck at the Vermundy and Farthing Road intersection early Saturday evening a mile and a half east of Vernon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has not yet released the name...
14news.com
Jury moves outside to see suspect’s car on day 7 of Ill. murder trial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week two of a murder trial in Fairfield, Illinois for the man accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.
southernillinoisnow.com
Motorcyclist taken to St. Louis Hospital following weekend crash in Salem
A 31-year-old man who told Salem Police he was homeless has been airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital in the aftermath of a Saturday night motorcycle crash. Salem Police say 31-year-old Stephen Bryant left the 1500 block of Hawthorn Road and struck a tree. Responding officers saw the cycle on its side next to the tree.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 10th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 28-year-old Salem man on Sunday for violation of bail bond. Ethan Futhey of East McMackin allegedly went to a home where he is not allowed by court order. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Sides of West...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 8th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 21-year-old Salem man Friday night on two counts of domestic battery. Michael Farrar of South Washington was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Gott of North Trenary in Salem on a Marion County failure...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022
A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new charges in Marion County Court
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with first-degree murder released from jail on bond
A 29-year-old Salem woman indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for first-degree murder has been released from the Marion County Jail on $25,000 cash bond. Christina Bartley’s bond had been reduced from the original $ 1 million on the warrant issued after the indictment to $250,000 during a bond reduction hearing last week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $100,000 for Centralia man charged with armed violence
Bond was set at $100,000 in Marion County Court on Friday for a 51-year-old Centralia man who was formally charged with a Class X offense of armed violence and three other felonies in the aftermath of a high-risk search warrant executed on his home. David Hopper of the 1000 block...
wmix94.com
Former Patoka man arrested for holding woman hostage in basement, repeatedly raping her
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A former Patoka man has been arrested in Missouri for allegedly holding a woman prisoner in his basement for weeks and repeatedly raping her. Timothy M. Haslett Jr., now of Excelsior Spring, Missouri, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.
