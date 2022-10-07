Read full article on original website
How a passport dispute led to discovery of labor trafficking in Ottumwa
Two U.S. residents, originally from Micronesia, pled guilty in Federal Court to two counts of unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of labor trafficking, or forced labor.
2 Eastern Iowans Face Charges for Human Trafficking Micronesians
The 'Ottumwa Man' storyline has been sort of a fun bit for me over the last few months. This one, while it does take place in Ottumwa, Iowa, it doesn't really fall into the category of fun. More so messed up. Per WHO13, "A Wapello County man and woman have...
kniakrls.com
Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case
Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
ottumwaradio.com
Mahaska County Residents Warned of Scam
The Mahaska County Sheriff’s office is altering residents of a scam involving calls from a person impersonating law enforcement officers. The sheriff’s office says several citizens living in Oskaloosa and Mahaska County have received phone calls from an individual claiming to be a deputy. During these phone calls and messages left on voicemail, the individual claims to be investigating why the citizen failed to report for Federal Jury Duty. In one instance, a resident engaged in a conversation with the impersonating individual who eventually asked for the resident to send money as a fine for missing jury duty.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/10/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 25 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO RESCUES, TWO SUSPICIOUS VEHICLES, ONE DISPUTE, ONE SUSPICIOUS ODOR CALL, ONE HARASSMENT, ONE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPT, ONE ESCORT, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE RESIDENTIAL ALARM, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE GRASS FIRE, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE SUICIDAL SUBJECT, ONE JUVENILE, ONE EXTRA PATROL AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash involving 2 pickup trucks
MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on 655th north of 135th Street in Monroe County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman, 22, of Albia, was southbound in a pickup truck when it collided with an oncoming truck.
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
ktvo.com
Possible 3rd Dollar General location sparks concerns with some Ottumwa residents
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The potential arrival of a Dollar General store on Ottumwa’s north side is generating some controversy with its residents. This was sparked by a discussion Ottumwa’s City Council had on October 4th, on rezoning a property located on Hutchinson Avenue that its owners requested be annexed.
Pen City Current
County to buy lots for Keokuk EMS bay
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors made a quick course correction on new EMS Ambulance facilities in Keokuk Monday. At the regular board of supervisors' meeting in Fort Madison, the board voted 5-0 to purchase three lots from Paul Rairden in Keokuk that are adjacent to the current facility. Rairden...
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
ottumwaradio.com
Mary Randolph
Mary Elizabeth Randolph, age 76, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her home. Mary was born on July 30, 1946 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Lorene Anna (Bradley) Yacko. She graduated from Walsh High School in Ottumwa, Iowa with the Class of 1964. On February 11, 1966, Mary was united in marriage to Larry Charles Randolph, and to this union two children were born, Tracey and Darcy.
ktvo.com
2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
KCCI.com
Monroe County man dies in Friday afternoon car crash
ALBIA, Iowa — A Monroe County man is dead after a car crash Friday afternoon. It happened between Bluff Creek and Albia. According to the Iowa State Patrol 22-year-old Cody Kosman died when he tried to pass a truck on 655th Avenue. Troopers say that truck created gravel dust,...
ottumwaradio.com
Women’s Health Night Slated for Next Week
Mahaska Health announced an event next week that will be focused on the well-being of women. Women’s Health Night will be on October 18th at the Gateway Church in Oskaloosa. Mahaska Health will host the 2022 Women’s Health Night to raise awareness for breast cancer and general women’s health. The event will start at 5:30 PM and end at 8:00 PM. The evening will offer fellowship, food, and information from a panel of Physicians.
ottumwaradio.com
Albia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Collison
A Monroe County accident claimed the life of an Albia man last week. According to the Iowa State Patrol at 2:45 PM on Friday, 22-year-old Cody Kosman was driving a pickup truck southbound on 655th Avenue. Another pickup truck was traveling northbound on the street and following a vehicle that...
ktvo.com
First frost and snowfall for the Heartland will be here before you know it
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — You know it's officially Fall when you start to see pumpkins and Halloween decorations pop up at area stores. It's also the time of the year when temperatures get a little chilly in the morning. Based on historical averages, both Kirksville and Ottumwa...
