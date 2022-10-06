Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Special education teacher accused of being 'under the influence of alcohol in public
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (WJLA) — A teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Virginia was charged with being under the influence of alcohol in public, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Amy Richards, 60, is a special education teacher at the school, police said. She taught in Loudoun...
WUSA
High school special ed teacher placed on leave after allegedly showing up to class drunk
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old special education teacher was charged and placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday. The Potomac Falls High School teacher was charged with drunk in public, according to an incident report. The School Resource Officer at Potomac Falls...
Sheriff: Student in custody after trying to stab multiple students at Frederick County high school
FREDERICK, Md. — A student is in police custody after trying to stab multiple students at Governor Thomas Johnson high school Friday, according to authorities. Officers responded to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School located at 1501 N Market Street Frederick, Maryland, just before 1 p.m. According to a...
WTOP
Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife
A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Attempted stabbing inside Frederick school cafeteria, student in custody
A student is in police custody after allegedly trying to stab multiple people inside a school cafeteria in Frederick.
Missing Virginia man that prompted Senior Alert found safe
Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing northern Virginia man last seen Saturday.
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
dcnewsnow.com
Help is available: MoCo Domestic Violence Coordinating Council
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Chair of the Montgomery County Domestic Coordinating Council, Debbie Feinstein, talks about the resources available and teen dating violence initiatives in Montgomery County, MD middle and high schools. Watch the full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dcnewsnow.com
Catoctin Colorfest Draws Thousands of People to Frederick County
The Catoctin Colorfest is a huge craft show held annually in Thurmont, Md. Catoctin Colorfest Draws Thousands of People to Frederick …. The Catoctin Colorfest is a huge craft show held annually in Thurmont, Md. Game Night FOR MORNING. Fire Prevention Week in the DMV. Fire departments across the DMV...
fox5dc.com
Child assaulted by two other juveniles at Alexandria playground
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Fairfax County police are searching for two juveniles who they say assaulted another child at a park in Alexandria. Authorities said the altercation happened just after 7 p.m. at Landing Park near the 8400 block of Orinda Court. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The victim was taken to...
Missing Fairfax man found
According to Virginia State Police, 75-year-old Anthony Ascone was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Kia Sportage with Virginia tags 2ZBOTS.
PHOTOS: Police release Wells Fargo armed robbery suspect photos
The robbery took place at Wells Fargo on the 8100 block of Sudley Road in the Manassas area. Police say the suspect passed a threatening note to the teller and flashed a gun before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the bank.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CPD Looking for Two Suspects After Robbery on Cumberland Ave
On Saturday at 10:05 am the Chambersburg Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave in Chambersburg for a Robbery. The victim reported that while walking home, two black males in their teens approached him and demanded money. One male was wearing a black hoodie and the...
Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned
According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
NBC New York
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
loudounnow.com
Afternoon Bus Woes Linger for Several Loudoun Families
More than a month into the school year, several families in western Loudoun still don’t have afternoon bus transportation for their elementary aged students. The issue surrounds alternative transportation for their children. Alternative transportation requests are made for students to go to or from a location that is not their established bus stop but is within the attendance area of the student’s school, according to the division’s transportation page.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing
It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
WJLA
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
Comments / 0