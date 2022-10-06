ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Related
WTOP

Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife

A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
FREDERICK, MD
abc27.com

Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
dcnewsnow.com

Help is available: MoCo Domestic Violence Coordinating Council

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Chair of the Montgomery County Domestic Coordinating Council, Debbie Feinstein, talks about the resources available and teen dating violence initiatives in Montgomery County, MD middle and high schools. Watch the full...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Catoctin Colorfest Draws Thousands of People to Frederick County

The Catoctin Colorfest is a huge craft show held annually in Thurmont, Md. Catoctin Colorfest Draws Thousands of People to Frederick …. The Catoctin Colorfest is a huge craft show held annually in Thurmont, Md. Game Night FOR MORNING. Fire Prevention Week in the DMV. Fire departments across the DMV...
THURMONT, MD
fox5dc.com

Child assaulted by two other juveniles at Alexandria playground

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Fairfax County police are searching for two juveniles who they say assaulted another child at a park in Alexandria. Authorities said the altercation happened just after 7 p.m. at Landing Park near the 8400 block of Orinda Court. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The victim was taken to...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned

According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
RESTON, VA
NBC New York

Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail

An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Afternoon Bus Woes Linger for Several Loudoun Families

More than a month into the school year, several families in western Loudoun still don’t have afternoon bus transportation for their elementary aged students. The issue surrounds alternative transportation for their children. Alternative transportation requests are made for students to go to or from a location that is not their established bus stop but is within the attendance area of the student’s school, according to the division’s transportation page.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing

It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
WINCHESTER, VA
WJLA

Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
MCLEAN, VA

