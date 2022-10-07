Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman Honors His ‘Music Man’ Co-Star Sutton Foster: She ‘Opens the Hearts of Everyone in the Theater’
According to Google, “power,” as a noun, means “the capacity or ability to direct or influence the behavior of others or the course of events.” In the case of Sutton Foster, this definition is incredibly fitting. So let’s look at how she is a shining example of the use of power for good. Power is expressed in the way she takes her rightful place on the stage in whatever role she’s playing, whether it’s herself, in her concerts, Marian Paroo in “The Music Man” or any of the countless roles she has brought to life, both on stage and on...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Floored the Duffer Brothers From the Beginning: ‘She Felt like One-in-a-Million’
“A young Janeane Garofalo.” That’s how we originally pitched the character of Robin in “Stranger Things.” But that’s about all we had. Well, that and two short scenes where Robin hands out ice cream with Steve Harrington. We just didn’t really know who Robin was — what made her interesting, what made her stand out. That is, until our casting director, Carmen Cuba, gave us the three-word answer: “She’s Maya Hawke.” “Who?” we asked. “Just … trust me,” she said. Fast-forward six months, and we’re shooting in that ice cream shop, and Maya pulls us aside and asks, “So …...
Mindy Kaling Pays Tribute to Michael R. Jackson and His ‘Breakthrough Masterpiece’ Broadway Musical ‘A Strange Loop’
Michael R. Jackson is, in a word, dazzling. His Broadway musical, “A Strange Loop,” is a breakthrough masterpiece whose plot I won’t describe here because it’s so inventive that my summary wouldn’t do it justice. But what I can say is that it’s a musical about a writer … well, trying to write. The star of “A Strange Loop” is Usher, a “young overweight-to-obese homosexual and/ or gay and/or queer, cisgender male writer,” as he says in his opening song, working to find his way in the world, deciphering the many destructive (and often extremely funny) voices in his head....
Jonathan Groff on Why Lea Michele ‘Is New York’ to Him and How the ‘Funny Girl’ Is ‘Bringing Big Business Back to Broadway’
Lea Michele and I met 17 years ago, at the audition that led us to playing opposite each other in “Spring Awakening.” I was from the farmlands of Lancaster, Penn., and Lea was this tough kid from the Bronx. She already had three Broadway credits to her name, while I was inexperienced, closeted and scared of her. At 18, she was sharp, funny, frank and saw everything. Lea told me that before she found success on the stage, she and her family were scraping by. Her mom was a nurse, and her dad worked at the family deli in the...
Emily Ratajkowski to Launch New Podcast ‘High Low with EmRata’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Emily Ratajkowski, the model and bestselling author of essay collection “My Body,” is ready to add “podcast host” to her resumé. “High Low with EmRata,” which Ratajkowski describes as “‘Call Her Daddy’ meets ‘Fresh Air,'” will launch Tuesday, November 1. “I decided I wanted to write the book before I ever would even think about a podcast, but it’s sort of a natural progression for me,” the 31 year-old tells Variety exclusively. “I’m very excited about producing the show and doing it in my own way.” Launching in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, “High Low with EmRata” will release two episodes...
