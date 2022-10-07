ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Cold case suspect’s journal: ‘Murder,’ ‘ritual,’ ‘master’

By Ken Kolker
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcQ42_0iQ6QRWX00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a bizarre journal entry read in court, suspect Garry Artman, accused in a 1996 cold case killing, wrote about a “master,” about murder and about rituals.

Artman, a 64-year-old truck driver most recently living in Florida, was ordered to stand trial on Friday in the October 1996 rape and killing of Sharon Kay Hammack.

After his arrest in August , Kent County sheriff’s detectives searched Artman’s storage unit in Lake City, Florida, where they found not only women’s underwear but also journals.

A detective testifying in his preliminary hearing on Friday in 63rd District Court read passages from one of those journals. In it, Artman wrote about a woman named Tammy he was living with in the Grand Rapids area in the early 2000s, a few years after Hammack’s death. He wrote about how “master” had restrained him around Tammy.

“She has had these visions of me that are completely inaccurate and false, visions of me torturing, mutilating and ritualizing things that never happened,” Kent County Detective Paul VanRhee read from the journal.

“She has supposedly caught me in lying that when she asks me if I murdered anyone, I said, quote, no. I then (weeks later) told her that I had, by ritual,” the passage continued.

The detective said Artman was admitting to murder.

‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGLzk_0iQ6QRWX00
Garry Artman’s preliminary hearing on Oct. 7, 2022.

A witness who discovered the body on Oct. 3, 1996, testified that while he was on a delivery, he saw a dump truck in the area of 76th Street and Kraft Avenue SE in Caledonia Township.

“A guy was standing in the back of it,” Richard Anderson testified. “While we were waiting for traffic to go through the four-way, I noticed the guy toss something out.”

The 29-year-old mother of two, who was pregnant, had been raped, stabbed, strangled, hog-tied and wrapped in an electric blanket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJcz8_0iQ6QRWX00
An undated photo shows Sharon Hammack and her children.

She was the ninth woman killed in a string of 12 murders that began in March 1994. Her death is the only of those solved with an arrest.

Detectives said Artman admitted he would pick up prostitutes around S. Division Avenue in Grand Rapids back then. The victim, detectives said, worked in that area.

“She was known at the time as a sex worker,” Detective VanRhee testified.

Kent County sheriff’s detectives reopened the cold case in September 2021 and relied on new DNA technology. They sent DNA from the body and the blanket she was wrapped in to California-based Identifinders International , which came back with results.

“In that report, she (the investigator from Identifinders International) had narrowed down the perpetrator to one of four male sons of Wilfred and Donna Artman,” Detective John Tuinhoff testified.

Detectives say Garry Artman was the only brother living in the area at the time and that his DNA was a perfect match. At the time, he worked for a transport company at 44th Street and Patterson Avenue SE, not far from where the body was dumped, detectives testified.

Suspected serial killer unmasked with aid of genealogist, MI native

Artman has a violent criminal history, including a rape conviction for which he served 11 years in a Michigan prison. Kent County court records show Artman has a current address in White Springs in northern Florida.

If convicted, Artman could face life in prison.

DNA also linked him to the death of 24-year-old Dusty Schuck in Maryland in 2006. He has also been charged with that death .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lake City, FL
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Lake City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WYOMING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Dna#Rituals#Journals#Violent Crime#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox17

Deputies seek suspect in Gaines Twp. purse snatching

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person suspected of snatching a purse from a 70-year-old woman in Gaines Township Sunday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on the southeast side of the city after 6 p.m. in...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
103.3 WKFR

Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?

If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Crews extinguish house fire in Kalamazoo Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety sent crews out Tuesday afternoon to battle a house fire. The house caught fire on Race Street, between Hays Park Ave and Lisa Street. Delay on the tracks: Passengers endure 19-hour train trip from Detroit to Chicago. Public safety officers responded...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman

Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy