WOOD
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
WOOD
Unique amenities in Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Did you know Grand Rapids has 75+ parks located throughout the city? With over 2,000 acres of parkland for locals to explore, Grand Rapids Park and Recreation has made it its mission to find unique ways to improve, repair and enrich these cherished spaces in the community.
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
WOOD
Celebrate Ladies Night tomorrow at Myrtle Mae’s
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With each new season, we’ve gradually been getting back to how things used to be before the pandemic hit. One thing we’ve missed is celebrating Ladies Night in a big way at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique. We’re so excited to be among people and friends again so it’s fitting that the theme of tomorrow’s celebration at the store is “Thank You for Being a Friend.” We’ve got a look at some of the exciting discounts, prizes, merchandise, and refreshments being offered at Myrtle Mae’s when you stop by!
WOOD
A retirement community with a small town feel
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home – you want quality care, but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. The Brook Retirement Communities offers those things and they’re located in 13 communities in West Michigan and areas north of here! Rachael got the chance to visit the The Brook of Cedar Springs to see what they’re all about!
WOOD
Café creates safe space to come out with banned book club
As more schools and libraries face growing concerns about which books students are reading, secret reading clubs are popping up around Grand Rapids. (Oct. 11, 2022) Café creates safe space to come out with banned book …. As more schools and libraries face growing concerns about which books students...
WOOD
The people that make Byron Center Manor a special place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When you choose a living environment for yourself or a loved one, you want a comfortable feeling of community. That’s especially the case when that living space also requires care, as in assisted living or nursing care. Today we are taking you inside Byron Center...
WOOD
Country Fresh Dairy gives milk to 18,000 kids with IM KIDS 3rd Meal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Earlier this year, Grand Rapids-based Country Fresh Dairy announced that it would donate 100,000 specially designed, shelf-stable “Giving Cow™” milk packs to food banks in Michigan. Today, in partnership with Leppinks Food Centers, Country Fresh delivered more than 18,000 specially designed, shelf stable “Giving Cow” milks to IM Kids 3rd Meal for distribution to food insecure children in Ionia and Montcalm counties. IM Kids 3rd Meals provides food insecure children with a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school at the end of each day to take home for an evening meal ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.
WOOD
Taking learning to new heights at the Air Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Air Zoo is always looking for new ways to connect kids with learning through fun hands-on activities. One of their latest programs, Homeschool discovery days, focusses on curriculum-based science that are geared toward home school groups. Any homeschooler can sign up and they do not have to be part of a group to participate. Best of all the science and fun experiments conducted in all meet Michigan’s next generation science standards. There is plenty of time to get involved with the program as It runs all the way through May of 2023.
Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman
Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
WOOD
Photos: 2022 Grilled Cheese Fest at Fuller Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What better way to celebrate 10 years of cheesy goodness than by hosting an event where cheese lovers can unite! On Sunday, Oct. 9, The Cheese Lady and Grand River Realty teamed up to host the ultimate Grilled Cheese Festival in Grand Rapids!. The event,...
WOOD
Parents object to book about sexuality in Spring Lake school library
A group of parents is upset after the Spring Lake Public Schools superintendent sent a letter home Friday that explained the district’s decision to keep a book dealing with gender and sexuality in the high school’s library. (Oct. 11, 2022) Parents object to book about sexuality in Spring...
WOOD
Take part in this weekend’s Grand Rapids Marathon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all hoping for good weather this weekend for the 19th Annual Grand Rapids Marathon this Sunday! You can register for a full marathon of 26.2 miles, half-marathon of 13.1 miles and a Marathon Relay with up to 5 runners per team. The Run Thru the Rapids (one of the oldest races in the state) also joins on race day with their 5K and 10K races, starting right after the marathon. The Grand Rapids Kids Marathon happens on Saturday at 1:30pm.
WOOD
Design Quest celebrating 50 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) For half a century now, Design Quest has been bringing modern design to West Michigan. The Sorensen family, who started the store in 1972, celebrated with a 50th anniversary party at the store located on 28th Street in Grand Rapids. They started in a 1200 square foot space in Gaslight Village and have moved locations 4 times and now occupy a 52,000 square foot building.
WOOD
Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health
Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health. MHSAA soccer: OK White championship Grand Rapids …. Cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows will remain in the 50s. After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, …. Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are...
Teen shot in Southwest Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 17-year-old showed up at a Grand Rapids hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, Oct. 11, police said. The boy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction
Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.
WOOD
Enjoy a true culinary experience at Taste of Hope
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love trying different restaurants and food from the area’s top chefs and there’s a way you can do that and raise money for the American Cancer Society coming up next month at an event called “Taste of Hope.” We have one of the organizers here, Shawn Kohlhaas, and Chef Phong Nguyen, the owner and chef of Monsoon.
Free outdoor fitness court opens at Kalamazoo city park
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new outdoor fitness court is now open in Kalamazoo. The fitness court was installed at Upjohn Park, 1000 Walter St., in the first week of October. The new fitness court is designed as an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. Created with adults of all ages in mind, people can use the court for all fitness levels, the city said in an announcement of the opening on Facebook.
