GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Air Zoo is always looking for new ways to connect kids with learning through fun hands-on activities. One of their latest programs, Homeschool discovery days, focusses on curriculum-based science that are geared toward home school groups. Any homeschooler can sign up and they do not have to be part of a group to participate. Best of all the science and fun experiments conducted in all meet Michigan’s next generation science standards. There is plenty of time to get involved with the program as It runs all the way through May of 2023.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO