Charleston, SC

Charleston friends celebrate 97th birthdays together

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076GO3_0iQ6QJhx00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two Charleston friends continued a decade-long tradition of celebrating their birthdays together by ringing in their 97th year in September.

Josefine “Piepsi” Joyce, 97, of Austria and Kitty Snyder, 96, of England have birthdays just days apart and have marked the occasion with one another every year for the past 10 years.

The two connected in 2012 thanks to a column written by Joyce’s daughter, Barbara, that recounted her parent’s love story.

Barbara and her mother introduced Synder and her son to ‘World War II War Brides’, an organization that connects war brides from around the world. The women attended the organization’s 2015 reunion aboard The Queen Mary in Long Beach, California– a ship that brought Snyder and many other war brides to the United States.

Hollywood, South Carolina couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

Both women met their husbands—American soldiers— during World War II and moved to the United States shortly after getting married.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6rmh_0iQ6QJhx00
    Piepsi and Kitty arriving for the WWII War Bridges Reunion in California in 2015 (Barbara Franklin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tyMn_0iQ6QJhx00
    First birthday lunch for Kitty (blue) and Piepsi (pink) in 2012. They are joined by Piepsi’s daughter, Barbara (standing), and Lisa Barclay who introdcued the two friends. (Barbara Franklin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvI1t_0iQ6QJhx00
    Kitty and Piepsi 2017 birthday lunch (Barbara Franklin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIuYo_0iQ6QJhx00
    Kitty and Piepsi 2019 birthday tea at Hotel Bennett (Barbara Franklin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdr1o_0iQ6QJhx00
    Kitty and Piepsi 2022 birthday (Barbara Franklin)

Both Joyce and Synder’s husbands developed Alzheimer’s disease late in life and the women served as their caregivers for several years.

Joyce now lives in an assisted living facility on James Island and Synder is in a memory care facility in Mount Pleasant.

Happy Birthday, Piepsi and Kitty!

WCBD Count on 2

Two Lowcountry shellfish beds reopen Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday will reopen two Lowcountry shellfish harvesting beds after their closures ahead of Hurricane Ian. Shellfish Management Areas 05 and 10A will open at sunrise Wednesday. Area 05 includes Georgetown County’s North Inlet and Winyah Bay areas. Area 10A includes […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City

Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
CHARLESTON, SC
