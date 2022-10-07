Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Pairings for Football Playoffs Drawn
Clinton County football teams learned who were their first-round opponents will be in the Indiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs Sunday evening. In Class 4A, top-ranked Kokomo comes to Frankfort for a contest in Sectional 20. Kokomo is currently 8-0 after a 48-6 thrashing of Richmond Friday night and have scored 40 or more points in all but two of its games this season.
IHSAA announces football sectional pairings
IHSAA (WEHT) — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced its high school football sectional pairings. The first round of the state tournament is scheduled for October 21st. Class 5A state tournament begins on October 28th. Gibson Southern is looking to repeat as the 3A state champions as they are currently undefeated. Reitz has […]
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: New Uniforms Revealed
Let’s talk about things that are perfect in life. Seeing your first child born into the world.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Velma Leazenby
Velma Leazenby, 97, of Frankfort, passed away October 11, 2022 at Mulberry Health. She was born on May 19, 1925 in Bartholomew County to Asa and Myrtle (Pruitt) Boaz. She married Harold H. Leazenby on November 8, 1942 and he preceded her in death on November 26, 1982. Velma attended...
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Samuel L. Shelley
Mr. Samuel L. Shelley, age 86, of Colfax, Indiana passed away Friday night, October 7, 2022, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born December 13, 1935, in Kirklin, Indiana, a son of the late Frank and Sarah (Clark) Shelley. In October 1961, he was married to Shirley...
cbs4indy.com
Warming up in Indiana to start the week!
INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Markeeta “Markie” Jo Murphy, 75,
Markeeta “Markie” Jo Murphy, 75, of Forest, passed away 8:48 pm Friday October 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Willard “Bill” and Josephine (Smith) Carter on August 19, 1947, in Clinton County where she lived for most of her life. On October 11, 1975, she married Michael M. Murphy in her parents’ home, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2015. They were blessed with 40 years together as husband and wife.
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
hoosieragtoday.com
Yields Variable Across Indiana with Some Wrapping Up Soybeans
Indiana soybean harvest is moving right along and ramped up corn harvest should be following. Early returns suggest yields will be varied, just as the quality of the crop was variable throughout the season. “In my complete professional experience, I’m seeing more variability in these yields than I can recollect...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town
Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
