Colonoscopy-screening does not prevent colorectal cancer as well as previously assumed
On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna. The full study was also published in New England Journal of Medicine. "Colonoscopy unfortunately is not a miracle cure for colorectal cancer. According to...
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
Study explores links between people taking multiple medications and dementia diagnosis
People with dementia are likely to have taken more than three medications for other health conditions in the five years directly before their diagnosis, according to new research. The study is the first to provide an in-depth exploration of the links between evolving polypharmacy—which involves a patient being prescribed more...
Study shows some children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia miss out on decades of life-saving treatment
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, has shared results from an analysis of patients in its CASCADE FH Registry showing that children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) are diagnosed earlier and have much higher untreated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) than adults with HoFH. The data raises...
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma
Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
New laser surface modification process with silver provides antimicrobial defense to titanium orthopedic devices
A patent-pending process developed by Purdue University engineers could improve the quality of life for the more than 6 million people who undergo orthopedic and trauma surgery annually, according to a paper published in Langmuir. Infection is a major complication when rods, plates, screws and other devices are embedded into...
Rapid eye movements during sleep reveal the dreams of mice
The rapid eye movements during a mouse's REM sleep provide more insight into the mechanism behind dreaming, a new study finds. It appears that animals can dream too. This happens mostly during a period called REM sleep. During this dream sleep phase, the brain is very active, almost as active as the waking brain. But how exactly does this work in mice? And what are they dreaming of?
Researchers develop method to study brain connectivity, functionality
Scientists have developed a research method that allows for a much more detailed examination of the brain processes involved in some neurological and mental disorders. This is achieved by growing human cortical organoids in culture and inserting them into developing rodent brains to see how they integrate and function over time. The study appears in the journal Nature.
Blood levels of 'free range' DNA may signal early detection of dementia and frailty
In a long-term prospective study of more than 600 older participants, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have evidence that higher levels of cell-free DNA circulating in the blood may signal increased risk of chronic inflammation associated with early signs of frailty and dementia. The findings, published Oct. 11 in...
Home sensors can detect opioid withdrawal signs at night
Some smart home technology could help curb opioid overdose. A Washington State University pilot study showed that a set of noninvasive home sensors could provide accurate information about overnight restlessness and sleep problems for people recovering from opioid use disorder. Disrupted sleep is a major complaint of people trying to...
Relocation later in life and contact frequency with friends: Do contact modes matter?
When older adults move to a new location far from their residence, their friends should not expect too many telephone calls or visits, according to a new University of Michigan study. U-M researchers examined changes in the frequencies of in-person, telephone and written or email contact with friends among older...
Watch brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong in real time
A Melbourne-led team has for the first time shown that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform goal-directed tasks—in this case the simple tennis-like computer game, Pong. The results of the study are published today in the journal Neuron. Now they are going to find out what...
Older class of type 2 diabetes drugs, glitazones, linked to 22% reduction in dementia risk
Use of an older class of type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs for short, is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, reveals a long term study published in the open access journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. These drugs may effectively...
Study finds toothbrushing key to preventing pneumonia in ICU patients, leads to US guideline changes
A study led by researchers at the University of Toronto and its partner hospitals has contributed to a major change in American guidelines for pneumonia prevention among ICU patients on mechanical ventilators. The study, published late last year in Intensive Care Medicine, was among the first in the world to...
Investigating the role of fatty acids in cancer cell survival
Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered that a particular enzyme is essential for regulating cancer cell survival and metastasis under cellular stress, findings that were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study, led by Daniela Matei, MD, the Diana, Princess of Wales Professor of Cancer Research...
Study of over five million people's DNA reveals genetic links to height
The study, published today (12 October) in Nature, is the largest ever genome-wide association study, using the DNA of over 5 million people from 281 contributing studies. It plugs a sizeable gap in our understanding of how our genetic differences account for differences in height. Over 1 million of the study's participants are of non-European—African, East Asian, Hispanic or South Asian—ancestry.
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Deep neural networks have become increasingly powerful in everyday real-world applications
Researchers use deep neural networks, or DNNs, to model the processing of information, and to investigate how this information processing matches that of humans. While DNNs have become an increasingly popular tool to model the computations that the brain does, particularly to visually recognize real-world "things," the ways in which DNNs do this can be very different.
Medical history may help predict autism in young children, researchers find
Medical insurance claims might do more than help pay for health concerns; they could help predict them, according to new findings from an interdisciplinary Penn State research team published in BMJ Health & Care Informatics. The researchers developed machine learning models that assess the connections among hundreds of clinical variables, including doctor visits and health care services for seemingly unrelated medical conditions, to predict the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder in young children.
Putting liquid biopsies on solid ground: Cancer diagnosis from a milliliter of blood
Blood tests—simple, noninvasive and economically feasible—promise to become the next major milestone in cancer diagnosis. However, most of these tests, dubbed liquid biopsies, are currently not reliable enough for widespread use. A new, multiparameter approach developed at the Weizmann Institute of Science may lead to a blood test that will diagnose cancer with unprecedented accuracy. This research is being published today in Nature Biotechnology.
