Look: Charlie Puth releases new album, 'Loser' music video

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth is back with new music.

Charlie Puth released the album "Charlie" and a music video for the song "Loser." File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI

The 30-year-old singer released the album Charlie and a music video for the song "Loser" on Friday.

The "Loser" video shows Puth play a bumbling actor on the set of a Western movie.

Charlie also features the songs "That's Hilarious," "Charlie Be Quiet!," "Light Switch," "There's a First Time for Everything," "Smells Like Me," "Left and Right" featuring Jungkook," "When You're Sad I'm Sad," "Marks on My Neck," "Tears on My Piano," "I Don't Think that I Like Her" and "No More Drama."

Puth said in an interview with GQ published Thursday that Charlie explores heartbreak.

"Heartbreak is universal. Everyone ultimately is going to experience it. Maybe not even in a relationship. In some way, shape or form you will have your heart broken," the star said.

"When people listen to this album, I want them to know that you, yourself, can be responsible for the healing," he added. "You yourself can make yourself feel better. Because I was going through such a tough time for two years, and this music is, uh, the thing that healed me. And I was the one who made it. I made my own Band-Aid. And I just want people to know that they're capable of so much."

Charlie marks Puth's first album since Voicenotes , released in May 2018.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

